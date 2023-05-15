Ryan Giles has taken to Instagram to share a message with Middlesbrough's supporters following the first leg of the club's play-off semi-final showdown with Coventry City.

Neither side were able to produce a decisive moment in this particular fixture as the game ended in a stalemate at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Boro went close to opening the scoring in the first-half of the game as Chuba Akpom was teed up by Riley McGree before firing an effort towards goal. A smart stop from Ben Wilson prevented Akpom's strike from finding the back of the net.

Wilson went on to deny Isaiah Jones as Boro continued to push for a goal.

Following the break, Akpom headed an effort wide of the target.

With the first leg ending in a 0-0 draw, both teams are still very much in this tie, and thus it could turn out to be a tense affair at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday when they meet again.

Having featured for Boro in yesterday's clash, Ryan Giles is expected to retain his place in the side for the return fixture.

Ryan Giles reacts to Middlesbrough's 0-0 draw with Coventry City

After the club's meeting with Coventry, Giles admitted on Instagram that he is determined to make his final appearance at the Riverside a special one.

Giles is set to return to his parent-club Wolverhampton Wanderers later this month when his loan deal with Boro reaches a crescendo.

The 23-year-old posted: "All to play for.

"One last dance at the Riverside.

"Let's make it a special one!!"

Can Giles help Middlesbrough beat Coventry?

Having produced an assured defensive display against Coventry on Sunday, Giles will be determined to offer more of an attacking threat from his wing-back role in the second leg.

Giles has demonstrated throughout his loan spell at Boro that he is capable of making a difference in this particular position.

In the 46 league games that he has participated in, Giles has provided an impressive total of 11 assists for his team-mates.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.80 in the Championship, the wing-back ought to be confident in his ability to produce an eye-catching performance against the Sky Blues.

Providing that Boro are able to book their place in the final of the play-offs, it will be interesting to see whether they can overcome the threat that will be posed by either Sunderland or Luton Town at Wembley Stadium on May 27th.