One key Sunderland dilemma facing Alex Neil ahead of Fleetwood clash

Sunderland take on Fleetwood Town at the Stadium of Light this evening hoping to banish the demons of Saturday’s frustrating goalless draw against Charlton Athletic.

Alex Neil’s side were looking to make it two wins in two after their impressive victory against Wigan Athletic but couldn’t break through against the Addicks and now find themselves outside the top six.

Things went from bad to worse in the second half as Alex Pritchard was forced off with an ankle injury. Neil has since revealed that there is optimism the issue is not as bad as first feared but it will keep the playmaker out for tonight’s game against Fleetwood and likely a little while beyond.

That leaves the Sunderland boss with a key dilemma ahead of this evening – how to replace Pritchard.

No Black Cats player has provided more assists this term than the summer signing, who has also come up with some big goals, and he’s been a particularly important attacking influence in recent weeks.

While Sunderland have been struggling to reach top gear of late, Pritchard has continued to look bright – scoring twice and providing two assists in February.

There’s no doubt that the hosts will be heavy favourites against Fleetwood this evening but the relegation-threatened side have made themselves difficult to beat in recent months – earning draws against promotion chasers Portsmouth, MK Dons, and Plymouth Argyle.

The Cod Army are not a side that Neil can afford to underestimate and finding the right replacement for Pritchard is going to be vital.

Dan Neil (one goal, seven assists this season) is the obvious option if Sunderland are going to stick with the 4-2-3-1 they played against Charlton while we know that Elliot Embleton (four goals, five assists) can be both a goalscorer and a creator.

What town or city were these 20 Sunderland players born in?

1 of 20 Ron-Thorben Hoffmann? Bonn Cochem Cologne Rostock

The mercurial Patrick Roberts and Tottenham loanee Jack Clarke are more wingers than playmakers but can certainly cause issues for opposing defences at League One level while Leon Dajaku missed the last game with an injury niggle.

The Black Cats boss has revealed that Jermain Defoe is available for tonight’s game so shifting the formation to allow him to play alongside Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead may be a way of getting more goals into the team.

It’s not quite as simple as getting all your best attacking players on the pitch, however, and choosing the right structure and replacement in Pritchard’s absence is not an easy dilemma for Neil to solve ahead of tonight’s game.

If he gets it right, it could prove the difference between three points and just one.