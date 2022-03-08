One key Sheffield United dilemma facing Paul Heckingbottom ahead of Boro clash

Sheffield United will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship tonight when they host Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

The Blades were seemingly on course to secure a crucial victory over Nottingham Forest last Friday as Billy Sharp gave them the lead in the second-half of this fixture.

However, a late header from Ryan Yates allowed the Reds to seal a point on their travels.

Currently seventh in the Championship, the Blades will move back into the play-off places if they beat Boro this evening.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Forest, it will be intriguing to see whether Paul Heckingbottom opts to make any alterations to his starting eleven for today’s clash.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one key dilemma that Heckingbottom is facing ahead of the Blades’ meeting with Boro…

The main selection dilemma that Heckingbottom is facing ahead of this fixture revolves around who he opts to start in an attacking role alongside Sharp.

Sharp has been in superb form this season and thus will retain his place in the side for the club’s meeting with Middlesbrough.

However, whilst Sharp has provided an impressive total of 20 direct goal contributions in the second-tier during the current campaign, his fellow forwards have struggled to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

Rhian Brewster will be unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future whilst David McGoldrick is also facing a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Oliver McBurnie has recently been handed the chance to prove his worth by Heckingbottom as he has featured in each of the club’s last 10 league games.

Considering that he was unable to find the back of the net in any of these fixtures, it would be somewhat of a surprise if McBurnie starts tonight.

Another option that Heckingbottom may consider for this particular role is Daniel Jebbison who managed to show some signs of promise when he was brought on as a substitute against Boro.

If he is given the nod to feature this evening, the teenager will be determined to showcase his talent after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Burton Albion where he scored seven goals in 20 League One appearances.

Heckingbottom may decide to opt against turning to McBurnie or Jebbison for inspiration in order to play Sharp in a one striker formation with two attacking midfielders behind him.

Whereas this system will provide more of a presence in midfield, Sharp will have to do a lot of work on his own up-front against a Boro side who are expected to field three centre-backs.