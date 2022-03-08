One key Middlesbrough dilemma facing Chris Wilder ahead of Blades clash

Chris Wilder takes his Middlesbrough side to play former club Sheffield United tonight in what is a huge clash.

Victory against Luton Town over the weekend saw Boro move up to sixth in the table, although they are just a point above tonight’s opponents, so they know a defeat will see the slip out of the play-off places.

Therefore, the importance of the fixture is clear, and whilst Wilder’s men will be confident, they do need to address their poor away form to get a positive result tonight.

With the performance against the Hatters impressive, the boss isn’t going to make major changes but the real dilemma for Wilder will centre on who starts up top.

Despite Boro’s fine results, they don’t have a really prolific striker, with Andraz Sporar, Josh Coburn, Duncan Watmore, Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly the options available.

The latter two loanees were handed starts on Saturday and even though they did well, they didn’t get on the scoresheet.

So, with the short turnaround, Wilder may be considering making changes, with Watmore in particular pushing to get a place in the XI, with his pace and work-rate sure to make him a threat.

Those qualities could be welcome at Bramall Lane especially, as the Teesside outfit may not be as dominant as they sometimes are, so Watmore’s off-the-ball work may be required.

Sporar is another who could be involved, although the fact he didn’t even come on against Luton means that he may have fallen down the pecking order, whilst Coburn hasn’t been handed a start since his dramatic winner against Tottenham in the FA Cup last week.

Of course, he could persist with Connolly and Balogun as they have both shown that they have ability, even if the goals haven’t come for the duo as they would’ve wanted.

Ultimately, this is a very good problem for Wilder to have as he has five options for two positions, and with no players really making the position their own, it’s unclear how he will go tonight.

Yet, whoever does start will need to perform well as Boro look to come back with three points from this massive game.

