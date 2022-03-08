One key Blackburn Rovers dilemma facing Tony Mowbray ahead of Millwall clash

Blackburn Rovers face another big game in their battle for promotion from the Championship on Tuesday night, as they host Millwall at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into that game having won just one of their last seven outings, a run that has seen Rovers slide out of the automatic promotion picture, and means they are now battling for a play-off place.

Rovers start the day fourth in the Championship table, five points adrift of second-placed Huddersfield, while they are three points ahead of Sheffield United, who currently sit seventh in the standings.

Millwall meanwhile, come into this one in excellent form, having won their last five outings, lifting them meaning they are tenth in the table, just three points adrift of a play-off spot themselves.

This therefore, is not going to be an easy task for Rovers this evening, and here, we’ve taken a look at the standout dilemma facing Mowbray and his Blackburn side, coming into this game.

Where are the goals coming from

Having been so prolific and dangerous in front of goal during the early stages of this season, Blackburn have struggled badly to find the net over the past few weeks.

During that run of one win in seven they are currently on, Mowbray’s side have found the net just once, and with 20-goal top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz still out injured, you wonder if they have the firepower to change that.

No other player has found the net more than six times for Rovers this season, and with Brighton loanee Reda Khadra, who has been one of the club’s most creative outlets going forward in recent weeks also a doubt after not training on Monday, the hosts could struggle to create chances against Millwall.

Mowbray therefore, has a rather big problem on his hands with regards to finding a route to goal on Tuesday, and coming up against an in-form Millwall side, at the start of a run of games that has been identified as one that could help kick-start Rovers’ promotion push again, this issue could not have come at much of a worse time.