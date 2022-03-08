One key AFC Bournemouth dilemma facing Scott Parker ahead of Posh clash

AFC Bournemouth head into tonight’s tie as firm favourites to overcome relegation battlers Peterborough United at the Vitality Stadium, three points that would take them one step closer to the Premier League.

Although their 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at the weekend wasn’t exactly a huge confidence booster coming into this home clash, their opponents haven’t exactly been in the best form either, failing to win a single league game in 2022 thus far and looking destined for League One football next season.

Still, there can’t be room for any arrogance for the Cherries with three points potentially crucial in helping to re-establish themselves as automatic promotion favourites and not just contenders.

The fact there is a gulf in class between the two sides though may tempt manager Scott Parker to tinker with his side’s formation – and that’s the main dilemma the former England international faces coming into this tie.

Many would argue the hosts won’t need to operate with a back three considering the likes of Lloyd Kelly and Nat Phillips can do a stellar job at the heart of defence without a third man – but it does make you wonder whether Jordan Zemura and Ethan Laird would benefit from having more license to go forward.

Unfortunately for the south-coast side, Adam Smith’s off-field red card means he will miss out and this means Laird is likely to win his first start for his loan side.

During the Manchester United loanee’s spell at Swansea City earlier in the campaign, there was no doubt about his attacking threat going forward, establishing himself as a real offensive asset going forward.

But his defensive work could be questioned at times – and current teammate Zemura will also be under the microscope after seeing both of Preston’s goals come down his side at the weekend.

To take the burden away of the duo needing to be on their guard at all times, Welsh international Chris Mepham could be introduced as a third central defender, with a 3-4-1-2 system potentially one that could work for the promotion chasers.

With Jamal Lowe able to join Dominic Solanke up top, Philip Billing able to drop deeper to partner Lewis Cook in midfield and Todd Cantwell operating as an advanced midfielder, that could be fruitful for a side that will be looking to get in and amongst the goals to gain as much confidence as possible.

Some would argue that may limit their wide threat with no advanced wingers in operation – and it may limit assist machine Ryan Christie’s chances of starting with either Billing or Cantwell needing to come out for him in a 3-4-1-2 setup.

Alternatively, a 3-4-3 could allow an advanced midfielder and two wingers to put a maximum amount of pressure on the visitors – but that would mean they only have one central striker up top as opposed to the Solanke/Lowe partnership.

But in terms of utilising a back three in general, it could be too much of an unnecessary risk to change formation. This match may be a great opportunity to rack up goals – but they won’t want to overcomplicate things either so it’s something for Parker to weigh up.