Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Everton striker Tom Cannon, who impressed during his loan spell at Preston North End last season.

Cannon's performances in the Championship have attracted attention from several clubs, indicating that he is a talented player.

While other teams may have more established status in the Championship, Wednesday could be a good option for Cannon, as he would have the opportunity to play regularly and work under manager Xisco Munoz.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have joined the race for Everton striker Tom Cannon, as reported by Simon Jones on the Daily Mail Transfer Confidential Column.

The forward looks to be hot property this summer after his six-month loan spell at Preston North End.

Cannon scored eight goals in 21 appearances for the Lilywhites last season after he was unable to break through into the Everton first team in the early part of the campaign.

Sunderland, Preston, Blackburn Rovers have all been linked with the 20-year-old this summer, but they now face competition from Wednesday.

The Owls were close to signing him in the January transfer window, but Preston stepped in, and it now seems Xisco Munoz is looking to tie up a deal in this transfer window.

Would Tom Cannon be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Some of the writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in the Everton striker and revealed whether they think the Owls are a good option for the player.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

This would be a very good addition to this Sheffield Wednesday team, no doubt about that.

Cannon showed last season how well he can perform in the Championship, so it isn’t a surprise that there are so many teams keen on the player.

Sheffield Wednesday should be looking to do a deal with Everton, as they need to add to their attacking options. The Championship is a step up from League One, and their forward line does need refreshing.

Whoever Cannon joins this summer, you would expect the 20-year-old to make a difference to their team, as he did for Preston last season.

Wednesday may be behind the chasing pack, considering the other clubs interested are more established Championship sides and may have different aims than what the Owls will have for the 2023/24 season.

However, Sheffield Wednesday could be a very good option for Cannon this summer, as he would definitely play week in and week out and offer something different to Lee Gregory and Michael Smith.

He would also work under an exciting manager like Xisco Munoz, who will look to get the best out of the forward, while Cannon would be able to work alongside some very experienced pros in the Wednesday dressing room.

Alfie Burns

The sheer number of clubs that are interested in Tom Cannon this summer tells you that he's a very good player with a lot to offer in the Championship.

The most telling factor behind that is Preston wanting to link back up with the Everton forward. He scored eight goals in 20 Championship appearances under Ryan Lowe last season and helped the Lilywhites almost forget about Cameron Archer from the season before. That was a big impact at Deepdale and they've seen firsthand what he can offer a mid-table squad in the Championship.

That should be driving other clubs to get ahead of them in the race to sign Cannon, Sheffield Wednesday included.

Michael Smith and Lee Gregory will offer certain qualities to the Owls back in the Championship, whilst Josh Windass, if he's played in a two-man axis in attack, will offer other strengths. There's room for another body and someone like Cannon would be just right for Xisco Munoz.

The 20-year-old can stretch defences and isn't afraid of going toe-to-toe with the division's more physical individuals. After a season that saw him score once every two-and-a-bit games for Preston, he will be embarking on 2023/24 full of confidence and knowing that this is his chance to make a sustained impact over 46 games.

Simply, why wouldn't Sheffield Wednesday want that mix of quality and motivation in their squad?

One issue for the Owls, though, in my mind, will be the fact that Preston have already proved themselves as a good place for Cannon's development. Given they are still interested and likely to be around Wednesday in the table, it might give them the edge when it comes to landing the striker's signature this summer.