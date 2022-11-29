One in and Two outs we could see at Swansea City in the January transfer window

The January transfer window could certainly be an important one for Swansea City.

Russell Martin’s side currently eighth in the Championship table, only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

As a result, a good month in the market could be crucial to their hopes of claiming a top six spot come the end of the season.

But just what sort of dealings are likely to be happening at the Swansea.com Stadium come the turn of the year?

Here, we’ve taken a look at one potential new signing, and two possible departures, that we could see at Swansea during the January transfer window.

In: Cody Drameh

Following his excellent spell on loan at local rivals Cardiff during the second of last season, Leeds right-back Cody Drameh was reported to be attracting interest from Swansea.

Ultimately though, no deal materialised, meaning that the Swans are still in need of some extra depth on the right hand side of their defence, something which could now lead them back to the 20-year-old.

Having made just a single Premier League appearance for Leeds this season, it has been reported Drameh is now set to leave Elland Road in January, and given the game time they could offer him, and the ability he would provide them with, Swansea will surely have to look into a move again at that point.

Out: Michael Obafemi

Another player who was the subject of much speculation in the summer, this time with regards to a potential departure from Swansea, was Michael Obafemi.

The striker was reportedly the subject of multiple bids from Burnley, with his head turned enough that Martin elected to leave him out of the matchday squad in some of the early games of the season as the Swans knocked back those approaches.

Given the Clarets were unable to add to their depth at centre forward in the summer, you wonder whether they may be tempted to make a fresh move for Obafemi in January, where the fact they look set for promotion could appeal to the striker enough, for the summer’s event to suggest that Swansea may feel letting him move on, is the better option.

Out: Nathanael Ogbeta

Having joined Swansea from Shrewsbury back in the January transfer window, things have not gone well for Ogbeta since he arrived in Wales.

Having managed just two appearances for the club in the second half of last season, the left-back reportedly rejected a number of offers to leave the club in the summer, despite being told he is not in the plans of Martin.

But after failing to feature in the Championship for Swansea during the current campaign, the 21-year-old may be inclined to reassess his decision and look for a move in January, in order to get the game time he surely needs to kick-start his career.