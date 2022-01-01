One In, Two Out: The Derby County January Transfer Business That Could Happen

Derby County have had a difficult 2021 and find themselves bottom of the Championship to start the New Year.

It remains to be seen how much transfer business the Rams will be able to conclude this January, but the club will have to look out for whatever business it can in order to survive relegation from the Championship.

The club received a 21-point deduction this season and has been in administration for three-months while still seeking a new owner. None of this is entirely ideal while trying to bargain hunt in the transfer market.

Wayne Rooney has admirably led the charge in avoiding relegation, with the gap to safety now down to 11 points.

Three wins in a row has helped bring some form of positivity to the club to end the year with. Their most recent win was a 2-1 win away at Stoke City.

Going into January, we’ve taken a look at who might come in and who might be going within the next month.

In: Phil Jagielka

The experienced defender is already at the club, but his short-term contract will soon expire and the club is otherwise under a transfer embargo.

Re-signing the 39-year old is something Rooney has publicly spoken about. Speaking via the Derby Telegraph, the Derby boss said: “Jags knows where we stand.

“The plan with Phil, it is no secret, is to extend his contract beyond the end of this season as well because I think he is a fantastic player, he is in great condition and with his experience he can only benefit the young lads in the dressing room.”

Jagielka has been an important player for Derby this season, so keeping him will be a priority in January. The defender’s contract with the club expires on the 17th, so the club has until then to finance the deal and come to an agreement with the player, otherwise that will be the end of his time at Pride Park.

Out: Tom Lawrence

The club captain is out of contract at the end of the season and, according to the Daily Mail, the club are considering letting him go as he is one of the club’s highest earners on £37,000 a week.

While it would be disappointing to lose a player of his experience and talent, freeing up any money at all seems to be the priority now for the club.

Out: Sam Baldock

Baldock’s contract also expires in January. Meanwhile, several players’ contracts are up at the end of the season.

This is why Derby are in such desperate need of new ownership, to ensure they don’t lose the likes of Baldock so suddenly midway through the season, especially without the usual financial reward of a transfer fee.

It will be a tricky month for Derby, but without an owner it is likely they will be powerless to stop Baldock leaving midway through January.