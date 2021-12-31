One in, two out: The Coventry City January transfer business that could happen

After a strong start to the season, things have started to take something of a dip for Coventry City in recent weeks.

The Sky Blues have won just one of their last eight outings, a run that has seen them drop out of the Championship play-off places, to leave their top six hopes under some threat.

The January transfer window could therefore be a big point in the club’s season, as they look to keep together a squad capable of competing at this level moving forward.

But what sort of changes could we see to the playing staff available to Mark Robins at The Ricoh Arena, once the market reopens?

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the potential Coventry transfers that could possibly take place over the course of the next few weeks.

In: Cameron Humphreys-Grant

One potential arrival at Coventry City in the January transfer window, is defender Cameron Humphreys-Grant.

The former Manchester City academy man is currently playing for Zulte Waregem in the Belgian top-flight, where it seems his performances are attracting plenty of attention from back in England.

According to a recent report from The Daily Mail, Coventry are one of several Championship clubs interested in a move for the 23-year-old, meaning the Sky Blues would be getting a solid, long-term option to help strengthen their backline if they were to win the race for the centre back.

Out: Gustavo Hamer

One Coventry player who could attract some significant attention in January, is midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Having emerged as one of the club’s key players over the past couple of seasons, the 24-year-old does seem to have caught the eye from elsewhere, with Aston Villa said to be admirers of the former Dutch youth international.

Such a move to a Premier League club would be tempting to most players, but with Robins insisting that the club will only sell for the right offer to prise a key player such as Hamer away from Coventry, such a deal may not be easy for Villa to do, despite their top-flight financial strength.

Out: Ian Maatsen

One player whose future could be out of Coventry’s hands in the coming weeks, is left-back Ian Maatsen.

It has recently been reported that Barcelona are interested in the on-loan Chelsea defender, and if the Spanish giants make the right offer to the Premier League title chasers, then a recall from Coventry and move to the Camp Nou may be on the cards.

Even if that doesn’t happen, with Ben Chilwell out for several months through injury, Chelsea could yet decide to recall Maatsen, to give themselves cover on the left-hand side of their defence.