One in, one out: The Sheffield Wednesday XI we expect Garry Monk to field v Cardiff City tomorrow

Sheffield Wednesday face Cardiff City on Sunday looking to bounce back from late heartbreak against relegation-threatened Stoke City.

The Owls looked set for another win in their quest to catch up with the Championship pace-setters, West Brom and Leeds, as they headed into stoppage time away at Stoke City with a 2-1 lead. However, their hopes were dashed after the Potters scored goals in the 93rd and 97th minutes to snatch victory from Garry Monk’s side.

This has become a trend under Monk that the side has struggled to hold onto leads heading into the latter stages of games, meaning they have now dropped 12 points from winning positions under Monk.

One of the other sides they threw a lead away against was Cardiff City, whom they face on Sunday. The Bluebirds were pegged back themselves by Millwall on Boxing Day and will be keen to put that right at Hillsborough, as will the hosts.

With both sides looking to be in the top six come the New Year, Wednesday currently hold the advantage over Cardiff as they sit fourth, two clear of seventh place and five clear of the Bluebirds.

As Monk looks to put the Stoke defeat behind him and his team, we take a look at the side we expect him to lineup with on Sunday…

Monk will setup in the basic 4-4-2 formation, as usual, bringing great balance into his defence, midfield and attack.

The Owls will continue with Cameron Dawson in goal who has deputised very well for Keiren Westwood ever since the Irish international was dropped following the West Brom defeat. At present, Dawson is yet to be offered a new contract and would be free to talk to other clubs in January as his contract is set to expire in the summer. He is currently making a great case to the cub to offer him a new deal and he’ll be keen to continue his run.

In defence will remain Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees, and Morgan Fox. Having scored two at the bet356 Stadium this defensive unit has been the bedrock of strong results both home and away for Wednesday. Lees and Fox got on the scoresheet last time out and they will be hoping their efforts are not in vain this time out.

In midfield will be Adam Reach, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, and Kadeem Harris, who have all stepped up massively of late, popping up with accomplished performances and contributing to goals much more.

Bannan, in particular, has been impressive registering two assists and a goal in his last two outings. Reach and Harris were unlucky not to combine for a goal when the former’s deft cross found Reach’s head who hit the post with a great move.

Up front will be the return of Steven Fletcher to partner Jordan Rhodes, the Scottish internationals were a force to be reckoned with in their last outing together at Nottingham Forest, scoring all of the Owls’ four goals that day.

Fletcher has missed out both games since then through illness but returned to training on Tuesday so should be in line to make his return to the lineup against Cardiff, eager to pick up where he left off.