One in and two outs we could see at Portsmouth FC in the January transfer window

The January transfer window looks as though it could be a rather important one for Portsmouth.

Currently sat seventh in the League One table, one points adrift of the play-offs and 12 off the automatic promotion spots, Danny Cowley’s side have some work to do if they are to secure a return to the Championship this season.

As a result, Pompey will no doubt be keen to boost their squad when the market reopens, in order to improve their chances of doing that, although they may have to deal with some departures as well.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at one potential new signing, and two possible departures, we could see at Portsmouth in the January transfer window.

In: Matt Ritchie

After coming through the club’s academy, Ritchie made a handful of first-team appearances for Portsmouth before moving on to Swindon in 2011, later joining Bournemouth, and then current club Newcastle.

With the midfielder now struggling for game time at St James’ Park there have been questions about the possibility of a January move elsewhere for the 33-year-old, who Cowley admitted he expects to see finish his career back at Fratton Park.

While the Portsmouth boss also conceded that his side may struggle to afford his wages, the spark that Richie provides, and his emotional connection to Fratton Park, means this could still be one worth attempting for those in charge at the club.

Out: Ryan Tunnicliffe

Tunnicliffe was one Portsmouth player who attracted plenty of attention in the summer, League Two side AFC Wimbledon, and clubs from Australia linked with the midfielder, who ultimately remained at Fratton Park.

However, with the midfielder making just six league appearances for Cowley’s side this season, he may feel that now could be the right time to look for a move elsewhere.

With his contract at Portsmouth set to expire at the end of this season as things stand, this could also be the club’s last chance to receive a fee for him, meaning a parting of the ways may yet prove to be best for all concerned.

Out: Owen Dale

Having joined Portsmouth on loan from Blackpool back in the summer transfer window, Dale has scored once and provided four assists in 15 League One appearances for Pompey so far this season.

Speaking recently however, Cowley admitted that he is concerned that the Seasiders could recall the winger in January, if they continue to struggle for injuries.

That would be a setback for Portsmouth in terms of their options out wide, but given Blackpool may also feel the need to try something different as they battle to avoid relegation from the Championship, this may be an eventuality they have to prepare for.