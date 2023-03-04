“One I would take is…” – Ipswich Town fan pundit makes claim about Sheffield Wednesday man

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday were the pre-season favourites for automatic promotion in League One having assembled two eye-watering squads for the level in the last couple of seasons.

There is still a lot to play for at this stage of the season but it would appear that both are set to be there or thereabouts.

It is only the Owls’ second season since relegation from the second tier where the Tractor Boys are in their fourth and therefore it is no surprise to see more survivors from their days in the league above remaining in place at Hillsborough.

When asked who he would sign from Wednesday if Ipswich had the chance to take one player right now, FLW’s Ipswich fan pundit, Henry from Phoenix Talks, considered a handful of candidates.

Speaking to Football League World, Henry said: “It’s a tough one because there’s not really one who you’d think would definitely get into the Ipswich side.

“That said, they’re all very good players and they all have performed to the standard they should be for a club of that stature.

“I wouldn’t take the goalkeeper, I wouldn’t take the back three, Aden Flint is a stalwart and understands Championship football, is a really solid centre half, so he could be the only one.

“Apart from that I wouldn’t take (Michael) Smith up top, he’s a real threat and he does score goals but I don’t think I’d really want him in this Ipswich side.

“George Byers in central midfield is a really solid central midfielder, might work well with (Samy) Morsy, I wouldn’t take (Will) Vaulks – I don’t think he’s that athletic.

“(Barry) Bannan is the obvious option, his talent and ability is better than League One, so that’s quite an obvious one.

“The one I would take is Josh Windass, he’s really good on the ball, he’s a real threat, he would work well with (Conor) Chaplin, but again saying that – we have just got (Nathan) Broadhead in.

“Right now, the player I’d want is a central midfielder so it’s a tough one, I think I’d go for Windass as another option behind our front two.”