‘One hundred percent I back him’ – Darren Moore delivers passionate defence of Sheffield Wednesday man

Darren Moore insists that he still has complete trust in Bailey Peacock-Farrell despite the mistake from the keeper in the defeat to Oxford yesterday.

The Northern Ireland international enjoyed a fantastic start to his Owls career after joining on loan from Burnley, as he made several key stops as Wednesday began the campaign well.

However, as has been the case with the team, he has been inconsistent in recent weeks, and the keeper was beaten at his near post for the opener. That followed a howler against Ipswich recently, but Moore told Yorkshire Live that he still has faith in Peacock-Farrell.

“One hundred per cent I back him. He is away on international duty this week and shows the level of pedigree he has. He is a Premier League goalkeeper. He is not a Premier League goalkeeper by chance. He’s there because he deserves to be there.

“He will probably feel he should have saved the goal but he’s not a sole entity in the game. There were things happened before that where we could have been better with our decision-making and that’s what it boils down too.”

Peacock-Farrell is expected to feature for Northern Ireland over the international break.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

The verdict

Firstly, you would expect Moore to come out and back his player, and these words will certainly boost the confidence of the keeper.

You can understand why some are becoming frustrated with Peacock-Farrell, because he has had a tough spell in recent weeks but these things happen in football.

He has shown earlier in the season that he can be a top keeper at this level, so it’s now down to Moore, the coaching staff and the player to ensure he rediscovers that level as soon as possible.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.