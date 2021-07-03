‘One hell of a statement’, ‘Would be insane’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to reported interest in 24-y/o

A number of Ipswich Town supporters have been reacting to the latest reports from TWTD that the Tractor Boys are interested in making a potential move to re-sign Bersant Celina.

Celina spent time on loan with Ipswich back in the 2017/18 campaign and he delivered numerous moments of standout quality for them in the Championship that season. In total, he managed to score seven goals in his 35 league appearances for the Tractor Boys that term.

The 24-year-old last played in England for Swansea City back in the 2019/20 season and he scored two goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances before leaving for Ligue 1 side Dijon.

However, despite providing five assists in 32 appearances last term he could not help the French side avoid relegation.

25 questions about Ipswich Town legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 True or False - Mick Mills came through the ranks at Portsmouth before moving to Ipswich True False

It is now being reported by TWTD that the Tractor Boys are interested in making a move to re-sign Celina from Dijon this summer following their relegation to Ligue 2. Although it is also believed that there is also interest in the 24-year-old from elsewhere as well.

Many Ipswich fans were delighted with this transfer link and there were some who were suggesting that if he arrives at Portman Road it would be a massive statement of intent from them.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

That’s one hell of a statement.. yes please! https://t.co/KanfZFzyyG — Steve Thomson (@Steve65462) July 2, 2021

Celina would absolutely rip up League One. If this was to happen would be massive for our season and very exciting #ITFC https://t.co/jIH8sS4zAN — Matthew Noble (@MTTHWNBL) July 2, 2021

This would be a fantastic signing – an enjoyable player to watch during his last spell who showed no fear. His close control, skill & determination will be another level in League 1. Fingers crossed we can pull it off! #itfc https://t.co/67OwSO8o18 — Mark Tuxford (@MarkTuxford_) July 2, 2021

Would seem unlikely but in L1 it would be a Dos Santos level signing #itfc — Elder Grizzly (@ElderGrizzly) July 2, 2021

Surely this is very unlikely, but I love the ambition and way we are going forward! Amazing if it comes off… #ITFC https://t.co/1f8Rmg3JIY — Ben Notley (@BenNotley) July 2, 2021