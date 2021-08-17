Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘One hell of a deal’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as striker transfer development shared

Middlesbrough are thought to be closing in on the signing of Andraz Sporar as Neil Warnock looks to bring in a striker.

Finding a number nine has been a priority for the experienced boss for much of the window, even after the arrival of Uche Ikpeazu.

And, it appears as though Boro are making a breakthrough on that front, with reports from Portugal, as quoted by Sport Witness, claiming that an initial loan deal for the Sporting CP man is at an advanced stage.

Whilst Sporar has struggled to make an impact for the capital city club, as he was loaned out to Braga in January, he has netted nine goal in 29 games for the Portuguese champions. Plus, he was prolific for Slovan Bratislava prior to that.

Therefore, bringing in the Slovenian international would be a coup for the Teesside outfit and his potential arrival has gone down very well with the fans.

