‘One hell of a deal’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as striker transfer development shared

Middlesbrough are thought to be closing in on the signing of Andraz Sporar as Neil Warnock looks to bring in a striker.

Finding a number nine has been a priority for the experienced boss for much of the window, even after the arrival of Uche Ikpeazu.

And, it appears as though Boro are making a breakthrough on that front, with reports from Portugal, as quoted by Sport Witness, claiming that an initial loan deal for the Sporting CP man is at an advanced stage.

Whilst Sporar has struggled to make an impact for the capital city club, as he was loaned out to Braga in January, he has netted nine goal in 29 games for the Portuguese champions. Plus, he was prolific for Slovan Bratislava prior to that.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

Therefore, bringing in the Slovenian international would be a coup for the Teesside outfit and his potential arrival has gone down very well with the fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

I can taste the promotion already better get that 8.5 mil ready — Jake Reynolds (@JakeRey45030830) August 16, 2021

Its a fantastic deal -cant recall when we last had a 15 goal season striker and promo is worth a helluva lot more — misterB (@misterB_nice) August 16, 2021

Seems like one hell of a deal, if he wants to play in the prem he’s got to get goals — Hodl Goblin (@HodlGoblin) August 16, 2021

He’s scoring 30 and we’re winning the league https://t.co/0j8ZZKJf2O — Josh (@JLA199227) August 16, 2021

Never heard of the lad (but nowadays that means nowt 😁) but if true, I like the potential structure of this deal – a win win https://t.co/F0rPRevRaK — Pearson Christoff 😷 (@Boro_Brick_Road) August 16, 2021

Another player I know absolutely nothing about, but so many have signed over the years without reputation (at least on these shores) and done incredibly well. I like the sound of this one, looks like he has a decent pedigree. #Boro #UTB https://t.co/DRIrUUEPVt — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) August 16, 2021