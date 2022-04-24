One goal, 100% passing accuracy: The young Sheffield United player who put in a solid attacking display

Sheffield United faced Cardiff City yesterday and were able to come out victorious with a 1-0 win.

Iliman Ndiaye was the difference as he put his side ahead in the 47th minute of the game with a header after he was left unmarked and received a cross from Morgan Gibbs-White.

The result means Sheffield United stay sixth in the Championship table and as it stands, on track for a play-off finish.

Here we take a look at Ndiaye’s performance in statistics using Who Scored.

Attacking

Ndiaye clearly did well in yesterday’s game as he scored the only goal for his side.

The 22-year-old came off on 70 minutes but was able to have an impact whilst he played.

His goal was a result of him being in the right place and knowing how to get into good space to make himself available.

He had two shots in the game so therefore converting half of them is a good rate.

Going forward, he will probably be looking to have more chances to score in games but given the fact his side only had four shots on target in the game, he did well to score his chance.

With the ball

Ndiaye is generally quite good on the ball and his passing accuracy of 100% in yesterday’s game reflects this as it shows he is reliable for his teammates and able to contribute to their game on the pitch.

However, the young player was dispossessed six times and had an unsecured touch on four occasions therefore suggesting he now needs to look at developing his control of the ball when under pressure.

The 22-year-old clearly has good control in general but it seems as though when approached by a defender in yesterday’s game he lost his control a bit suggesting he feels the pressure from being under attack by opposition.

Since the youngster is good on the ball, this looks to be something he will be able to develop well as he gets more game time and used to playing against opponents in the league.

Tackles

Who Scored gave Ndiaye a rating of 7.03 from yesterday’s game suggesting he had a good performance during his 70 minutes on the field.

He did show that he is able to do more than just attack though as he completed three successful tackles in yesterday’s game.

This is an important attribute to add to his game as it provides him with that little bit more threat as he approaches attackers and also means he is able to get back and help his side when the opposition sides are in possession.

At 22-years-old, if he can get his tackling game nailed down well then it will be a great area of development in his game.