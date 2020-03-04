‘One game at a time’ – Vinnie Jones prediction has these Leeds United fans quietly confident

Former Leeds United man Vinnie Jones has jumped on the bandwagon to heap praise on the current side and has backed them to clinch promotion back to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

The last time Leeds made it out of the Second Division was back in the 1989/90 season when a certain Vinnie Jones had joined from Wimbledon after famously lifting the FA Cup with them in 1988.

The Whites were building something special under Howard Wilkinson with Jones an important part of their promotion winning campaign when they finished top of the Second Division, before winning the old First Division just two seasons later.

Fast-forward three decades and Leeds look on course for a similar feat under Marcelo Bielsa as they sit five points clear of third-placed Fulham with just 10 games to go in the Championship.

Leeds have turned a lot of heads in their performances under Bielsa in the past two seasons and there has been a lot more pressure and clamour from fans to see this be the season where they finally clinch promotion.

Following an emphatic 4-0 win over Hull City at the weekend, Leeds’ prospects of keeping their place in the top two was massively boosted and a shot at the title over West Brom likewise after their defeat to Wigan Athletic at home.

Vinnie Jones wrote about the current run-in and is very confident that Leeds could repeat the same feat that his Leeds side did around 30 years ago.

It is safe to say that Jones still holds a very soft spot for a lot of Leeds fans and this piece was very well-received by the Elland Road faithful…

