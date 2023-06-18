This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that Magpies director Dan Ashworth is a big fan of the shot-stopper.

The above report claims that Newcastle are 'in strong' for the England under-21 international, who could be available as West Brom plan to sell a few players this summer.

With the above link in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on a potential move to St James' Park.

Ben Wignall

This would be a strange one for me.

Nick Pope is quite clearly the undisputed first-choice at Newcastle and Martin Dubravka is backup, but all clubs need a third choice and that tends to be a more experienced player for Premier League clubs in this day and age.

Griffiths going to Newcastle to be their number three though - even though he'd get a major wage hike - wouldn't be good for his development and at the age of 21 his progress would likely stall.

He's not likely to play games at West Brom next season either, as Alex Palmer is Carlos Corberan's favoured stopper, but a loan move away from The Hawthorns would clearly be the next best step for the 21-year-old rather than sitting on the sidelines at Newcastle for years.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If Newcastle do sign Josh Griffiths, it is clearly one for the future.

The 21-year-old, whilst having racked up over 100 EFL appearances at his tender age, is still at the very beginning of his career, and is not ready to play Premier League football yet.

From Griffiths perspective, it would be an exciting move, but only if he was willing to go out on loan, perhaps to a Championship side, and keep on gaining experience.

For Newcastle, though, his pick up would be a good one.

Alongside spending big sums and signing big names, which the club are now capable of, making shrewd signings of young players with high potential such as Griffiths can surely only bode well for the club in the future.

Chris Gallagher

This is a surprising one.

Griffiths is a talented keeper, and you can understand why Newcastle are looking to add depth to their goalkeeping department, whilst he will also help on the homegrown rules.

Meanwhile, Albion are in a position this summer where they need to cash in on players, and whilst Griffiths won't command a massive fee, it will help, and with Alex Palmer the number one at The Hawthorns, they would be selling a player that isn't in the best XI.

However, I don't really understand why the keeper would make the move. Nick Pope is obviously the number one, and that's not going to change, whilst Griffiths wouldn't even be second choice if Dubravka stays.

It has been suggested that he could go out on loan, and that's something that Griffiths must push for, as he needs to be playing regularly next season.