Newcastle United are keeping tabs on exciting young Blackburn Rovers talent Adam Wharton.

The Magpies have reportedly as per the Daily Mail sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old compete for the Championship side in recent weeks.

Would Adam Wharton be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Carlton Palmer believes that Wharton has the potential to play in the Premier League, but that this move would be one for the future for Eddie Howe’s side.

He has praised Howe’s proactivity in the transfer market for finding young and exciting British talent to bring into the club.

The former midfielder has also praised Wharton for his performances with Rovers in the Championship this season.

The 57-year-old is excited by the prospect of what Wharton can become as he gains more and more experience.

However, Palmer has claimed that the ball is in Blackburn’s court when it comes to any potential transfer deal due to the length of the player’s contract.

But he feels that Newcastle could persuade Rovers into agreeing a transfer if they offer a high enough figure for Wharton’s services, with the potential for a loan move back also possibly something the Premier League club could offer to sweeten the deal.

“A talented midfield player, 18-year-old, lovely left-foot,” Palmer told Football League World.

“But Blackburn have him under contract I believe to the summer of 2027, so they’re well protected.

“Wharton is one for the future.

“We’ve seen the way Eddie Howe goes about his business.

“He’s recruiting good, young British players for the future, and he’s very, very good on the ball.

“He’s not shy of the physical side of the game.

“Blackburn’s stance has been that he’s going nowhere, but we all know that could change quickly when money is talked about.

“With Blackburn just missing out on the play-offs on the last day of the season, it could be they take the money to boost the squad and get him back on a seasons-long loan.

“They may well change their minds when an offer is made, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Does Wharton have a future as a Premier League player?

Wharton has been a standout figure in the side, impressing in what has been a breakout year for the youngster.

It comes as no surprise to find speculation over his future given how much potential he possesses.

There is every chance he will make it as a Premier League calibre player if he can continue his trajectory.

But Newcastle may need to stump up a lot of cash to ensure they win the race to his signature this summer.