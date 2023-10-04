Highlights Rangers are considering Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe as a potential replacement for Mick Beale after his dismissal.

Rangers have made enquiries about the financial cost of bringing Lowe to Ibrox as their new manager.

Lowe may be hesitant to make the move to Rangers due to concerns about being seen as disloyal and potentially as a stepping stone for his career. He may prefer to wait for a Premier League offer.

Rangers have Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe on their radar as a potential managerial target, according to Daily Record.

Enquiries have been made to find out how much it would take financially to bring the 45-year-old to Ibrox as a replacement for Mick Beale, who was dismissed on Sunday following the Gers' 3-1 defeat against Aberdeen.

The Scottish Premiership side's CEO James Bisgrove is also investigating the chances of his side being able to lure Lowe to Glasgow, with the Gers doing plenty of work already in their quest to replace Beale.

The Lilywhites' 4-0 home defeat against West Bromwich Albion last weekend wasn't the best audition for Lowe if he did want to make the move north of the border.

But his side have been exceptional for the vast majority of the campaign, going unbeaten in eight of their nine league games and finding themselves firmly in the promotion mix at this point.

Shining at Bury, Plymouth Argyle and now Preston, he's doing his chances of moving to a top-tier side no harm, but is it certain that he will make this move to Ibrox?

Here's one factor that could persuade him to turn down this potential move.

What factor could persuade Ryan Lowe to turn down the Rangers job?

Quite simply, Lowe won't want to be seen as a manager who's disloyal.

Moving on from Bury to Plymouth Argyle back in the summer of 2019, he will have imagined that he would be staying with the Pilgrims for a decent amount of time.

But in December 2021, around 18 months later, Preston came calling and that wasn't ideal considering he had only spent a season at Bury.

He has been in charge of Preston for nearly two years now which is a good achievement, but if he was to move on again to the Gers in the coming days or weeks, that may persuade some teams to opt against hiring him in the future because he hasn't stayed at a club for very long.

Even Rangers may be seen as a bit of a stepping stone for Lowe, so he may want to wait until a Premier League offer potentially comes along.

If he waits another year or two and then secures a move to the English top tier, with or without Preston, that may be better for his reputation than moving again so soon.

What can Ryan Lowe learn from Michael Beale?

Beale made the move to Ibrox last November, having only spent a matter of months at Queens Park Rangers.

Understandably, he was questioned for his disloyalty to QPR and it could definitely be argued that this move hasn't worked out for the best, failing to win a single trophy during his time there and being sacked last weekend.

Although results started to go downhill before he departed Loftus Road, he could have built something good in the English capital considering the results he was getting out of the R's team during the early stages of the campaign.

He may have had a special connection to the Gers from his time there as Steven Gerrard's assistant but in hindsight, he probably should have remained at Loftus Road.

Lowe can build something special at Preston - and he will be wary that Beale's switch to Ibrox didn't work out.