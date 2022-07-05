“One eye on the future” – Carlton Palmer provides thoughts as Sheffield Wednesday battle Portsmouth for Swansea talent

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing Swansea City striker Kyle Joseph, as per a report from Wales Online.

The Owls are providing Portsmouth with some divisional interest in the young striker, with Pompey casting their eyes over a trio of Swansea attackers, with Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen also being monitored.

Darren Moore has made a solid start to the summer transfer window and will be eager to continue this by adding the 20-year-old to his squad.

Assessing the Yorkshire club’s interest in Joseph in relation to their business in the window thus far, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Darren Moore’s made some terrific signings this summer, a lot of experienced players.

“So, with Kyle, I think it’s one eye on the future and that’s good to see that Sheffield Wednesday are planning.

“Next season is a very important season for them to get promoted, but also they’re looking for the future.”

The verdict

With Swansea open for offers for the young striker, it would seemingly be an excellent bit of business for the Owls to complete, when taking all factors into account.

Not only is Joseph someone who would provide competition with Wednesday’s squad, but he also represents the future, possessing a very high ceiling considering his just 20 years of age.

As Palmer says, the immediate priority at Sheffield Wednesday will be to secure promotion back to the Championship during this upcoming campaign, however, future planning is always vitally important with a window.

Being someone for the here and now, and someone who could play a big part in the Owls’ future, this would be a. brilliant addition.