One cross, two tackles: How did this out of position Blackburn Rovers man perform at Coventry?

Blackburn Rovers saw their four-game winning run come to an end on Tuesday night, as they were beaten 1-0 by Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

Jamie Allen’s goal five minutes before half time proved enough to seal all three points for the Sky Blues, while Rovers saw substitute Jake Garrett sent off late on.

It was a below par performance from Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, which included a number of surprising selection decisions in the starting lineup.

Chief among those was central midfielder Lewis Travis continuing at right-back, despite the return to the starting line-up of the club’s most natural option in that position, Callum Brittain.

But just how did Travis fare in his role on the right-hand side of Rovers’ defence in that game?

Here, we’ve put the spotlight on the number behind the Blackburn captain’s performance in that defeat at Coventry – according to SofaScore – in order to find out.

In fairness to Travis, he did not do too bad a job in the right-back role from a defensive perspective, prior to his substitution after 78 minutes.

The 25-year-old won two tackles and made two interceptions during his time on the pitch, while he was never dribbled past by a Coventry player.

That does seem to suggest that his combative qualities so often on display in midfield, served Travis well in his alternative role at the CBS Arena.

However, there is an emphasis on full-backs playing the sort of role Travis did on Tuesday, to make an impact from an attacking perspective, an in that respect he did seem to struggle more.

While a pass success rate of 89% is a decent one, especially considering he attempted 65 passes, the stand-in right-back was unable to make any key passes, suggesting he lacked something of a creative touch.

Indeed, despite the wide role he was playing in on Tuesday, Travis managed to only attempt one cross against Coventry, which was not successful, meaning he was unable to provide Blackburn’s striker with the sort of service they need from that position.

That is also backed up by the fact that the 25-year-old also attempted just one, unsuccessful dribble, meaning he was not the most effective when it came to getting his side forward.

Furthermore, with Travis unable to muster a shot on Tuesday night, he also struggled to help his team pose the threat to Coventry’s goal that they needed to, to get them into the game.

With that in mind, this is unlikely to go down as being a performance the Blackburn captain will want to remember, although Travis can feel somewhat hard done by in that respect given he was out of position on Tuesday, meaning this may be a selection decision for Tomasson to avoid in the future.