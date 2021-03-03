One clear winner and one loser after Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 defeat v Luton Town

Nottingham Forest slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Luton Town at The City Ground on Tuesday evening.

Despite having the better of the chances and dominating the possession on the night, Chris Hughton’s side failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

Ryan Tunnicliffe certainly took his though, as he opened the scoring for Nathan Jones’ side after 64 minutes, as the Hatters held on to take the three points.

Nottingham Forest are now sat 17th in the Championship table, and are 11 points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final 12 matches of this year’s league campaign.

It’s been a season to forget for The City Ground faithful this season, with Hughton’s men struggling for any sort of momentum in the second-tier.

The Reds will be looking to get back to winning ways when they return to action at the weekend, when they take on promotion-chasing Watford, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Forest at Vicarage Road.

We take a look at one clear winner and one loser after Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 defeat to Luton Town.

Winner: James Garner

One player that has shown consistency in his performances since arriving at Nottingham Forest is Manchester United loanee James Garner.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes in the match against Luton, and with a Whoscored match rating of 7.4, he was one of the top performers for the Reds.

Garner won three aerial duels, and finished the game with a pass accuracy of 84%, which certainly makes for impressive reading.

The youngster will be looking to build on this strong performance moving forward into the final few months of this year’s league campaign.

Loser: Tobias Figueiredo

The Nottingham Forest defender has come in for criticism from a number of the club’s supporters this season, and he didn’t cover himself in much glory in their defeat to Luton.

Figueiredo might feel as though he could have done better for the only goal of the game as well, with Ryan Tunnicliffe running in behind the Reds centre-back to fire home the winner for the Hatters.

It remains to be seen as to whether Figueiredo will be replaced in the starting XI for Chris Hughton’s side anytime soon though.

The likes of Tyler Blackett and Loic Mbe Soh are the likely contenders to replace the defender in the heart of the Nottingham Forest defence if he is to be taken out of the firing line by Hughton.