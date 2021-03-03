One clear winner and one loser after Derby County’s 4-0 loss v Cardiff City

It was a miserable night for Derby County in South Wales on Tuesday as they crashed to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney made six changes from the side that drew in the East Midlands derby with Nottingham Forest last Friday but the plan backfired as the Bluebirds strolled to a comfortable victory.

The Welsh outfit continued their good run of form to go 10 games unbeaten under new manager Mick McCarthy.

Goalkeeper David Marshall was ruled out through injury which meant Kelle Roos deputised. Out came Nathan Byrne, Max Bird, Jason Knight, Martyn Waghorn and Colin Kazim-Richards while Lee Gregory, Louie Sibley, Teden Mengi, George Edmundson started and Everton loanee Beni Baningime was handed a first start.

Cardiff had given Derby warnings in the first 20 minutes before Leandro Bacuna put the Bluebirds in front and while striker Kieffer Moore had chances, the home side went into the break just one goal ahead.

Whatever Rooney said during the half-time break fell on deaf ears as within three minutes of the restart Moore double Cardiff’s lead with a header from Will Vaulks corner to register his 16th goal of the campaign.

Derby offered little threat going forward and Bacuna bagged his second of the night with a smart finish from the edge of the area that curled into the corner of the net despite the frantic efforts of the Rams defence.

Vaulks wrapped up the victory for Cardiff with a long-range effort in the last minute of injury time that crept just under the crossbar.

WINNER: Graeme Shinnie

There weren’t many winners to choose from this dismal display in the Welsh capital but Graeme Shinnie’s hardworking performance was some consolation.

The Scotland international has played 30 times for Derby this season, scoring twice, and has been a mainstay of the Rams midfielder under Rooney.

Mainly featured in a defensive midfield role, Shinnie can play box-to-box when needed and made himself available in the middle of the park when his team was under pressure.

Willing to drive forward with the ball too, he was unlucky in the first half with a low effort that Cardiff goalkeeper Dilion Phillips had to palm away to safety.

LOSER: George Edmundson

It is harsh to single anyone out after this performance as no one played well but George Edmundson looked lost playing a holding midfield role.

It is not his natural position and it showed as he appeared caught in two minds about what to do at times, and it was topped off by getting dispossessed in his own half at the end of the game that saw Vaulks fire home from range.