One change: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Forest on Saturday

Huddersfield Town are looking to pile more misery on Nottingham Forest this weekend when they host the Reds at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Carlos Corberan’s side have enjoyed a fine start to the season and sit in the play-off places after seven fixtures, whilst Forest are rock bottom and have sacked Chris Hughton after collecting a single point so far in the Championship.

The Terriers are brimming with confidence, too, having dispatched Blackpool 3-0 on Tuesday evening with a clinical second-half performance.

As our graphic below shows, the bulk of that side are set to retain their place if everyone overcomes late fitness checks:

Lee Nicholls will continue in goal having made an impressive start to life as a Huddersfield player. The same can also be said for the three players ahead of him: Levi Colwill, Tom Lees and Matty Pearson. They are all summer signings and forming a strong understanding in the defence.

Harry Toffolo and the dangerous Sorba Thomas should continue as wing-backs, with both offered licence to get forwards given the cover that Jonathan Hogg provides in the midfield.

The captain will be joined by Lewis O’Brien, who will look to cause problems with his energy.

In attack, Josh Koroma and Danel Sinani will provide inverted wing options for Corberan, hoping to bring the wing-backs into the game and cause damage of their own in-and-round the penalty area.

The only change we see actually comes right at the top of the field, where Fraizer Campbell returns to contention and potentially replaces Danny Ward.

