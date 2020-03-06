One change, 28 y/o in: The Cardiff City XI we expect Harris to name for Barnsley clash

Cardiff City will likely be eyeing a trip to face relegation-threatened Barnsley as an ideal opportunity to end their four-game winless run.

Neil Harris’ side were held to a 2-2 draw by fifth-place Brentford on Saturday.

Despite not winning since the 12th of February, the Bluebirds are just five points adrift of the top six and could close that gap significantly with a win at Oakwell on Saturday.

The Tykes are in a precarious position at the moment, one place above the bottom of the Championship with 10 games left of the season.

However, Gerhard Struber’s side have picked up three wins in their last five games and will not be an easy prospect given their Championship survival is on the line.

With that in mind, here is the XI that we expect Harris to name at Oakwell on Saturday…

Smithies has been relatively consistent over the past few months but was not at his best against the Bees.

Harris will be looking for him to bounce back against a Barnsley side that he suggested earlier in the week are a danger in the final third.

The central defensive duo of Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson have formed a fantastic partnership but will have to be alert to keep Conor Chaplin, Jacob Brown, and Cauley Woodrow, who have 28 goals between them in the league, quiet.

The Cardiff boss revealed that Jazz Richards was back in training and could be available for tomorrow’s game but it seems likely that Dion Sanderson and Joe Bennett will reprise their roles at full-back.

The 4-3-3 worked well against Brentford last weekend, so it would not be a surprise to see the Bluebirds stick with it.

However, Juninho Bacuna was ineffective, so Harris may bring in Marlon Pack in his place to give the Welsh side more control at Oakwell.

After a fantastic performance against the Bees, the three-man forward line of Junior Hoilett, Callum Paterson and Albert Adomah seem likely to reprise their roles.

Barnsley have conceded the second-most goals in the Championship this season, so you feel there could be goals on offer for the trio if they’re at the races.