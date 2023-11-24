Highlights Ike Ugbo, on loan at Cardiff City, has had a mixed start to the season, with three goals but limited game time and no goals since August.

Erol Bulut, the Cardiff manager, has expressed interest in bringing back Kieffer Moore, which could push Ugbo further down the pecking order.

This news may be concerning for Ugbo, who wants to maximize his playing time to further his career prospects and secure a longer-term opportunity elsewhere.

Following a disappointing 2022/23 season, the summer transfer window was always going to be an important one for Cardiff City.

Last season saw the Bluebirds narrowly avoid relegation from the Championship to League One, finishing just one place, and five points above the drop zone.

Indeed, had it not been for the six-point deduction handed to Reading for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules, Cardiff themselves, would now be playing third-tier football.

As a result, the club from the Welsh capital will have been eyeing a strong summer in the market, in order to avoid a repeat of that situation.

In the end, Cardiff would add nine new players to their first-team squad before the market closed at the start of September, under new manager Erol Bulut.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Manolis Siopis Trabzonspor Permanent Dimitrios Goutas Sivasspor Permanent Aaron Ramsey OGC Nice Permanent Yakou Meite Reading FC Permanent Karlan Grant West Brom Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Jonathan Panzo Nottingham Forest Loan Josh Bowler Nottingham Forest Loan Runar Alex Runarsson Arsenal Loan

So far, those changes do seem to have worked, with the Bluebirds now currently ninth in the second-tier standings, just two points adrift of the play-off places, and 13 clear of the bottom three.

But despite that, one of those summer signings who may feel as though things have yet to really get going for him in the Welsh capital, is Ike Ugbo.

How have things gone for Ugbo since joining Cardiff City?

Back in July, it was announced that Cardiff had completed the signing of Ugbo, on a season-long loan from French side Troyes, following their relegation from Ligue 1 at the end of last season.

Since making that move, the striker has experienced something of a mixed time of things in the Welsh capital.

With three goals so far, Ugbo is currently the club's joint-top scorer in the Championship as things stand.

But despite that, the 25-year-old has seemingly yet to fully establish himself within the Bluebirds' first-team.

Although he has featured in 14 of the 16 league games Cardiff have played this season, the striker has started only nine times in the league.

Indeed, only two of those starts have come in the Bluebirds' last eight league games, while he hasn't scored for the club since August.

Consequently, there does seem to be an argument to be made that the latest comments around transfers to have emerged from Cardiff recently, may leave Ugbo with some understandable concerns about his role with the club.

What could a return to Cardiff for Kieffer Moore mean for Ike Ugbo?

Speaking recently, Bulut admitted that he had been keen to bring Kieffer Moore back to Cardiff in the summer transfer window, while suggesting that is a pursuit he will revisit in January.

Moore previously scored 25 goals in 66 appearances in all competitions for Cardiff between August 2020 and January 2022, before being sold to Bournemouth.

Since that move, the striker has struggled to establish himself in the same way with the Cherries, and has managed just five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Andoni Iraola's side this season.

A move elsewhere, particularly to a club such as Cardiff that he is familiar with, could therefore be appealing for Moore. That may especially be the case, with Wales manager Rob Page recently admitting he wants members of the national team to be playing as much as possible, ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifying play-offs in March.

But while that could make a reunion between Cardiff and Moore tempting for many of those concerned, such developments will be a concern for Ugbo.

Given Moore is going to want to play if he makes this move, and would have a good chance of doing given both his past form for the Bluebirds, and those comments from Page, the return of the Welsh international could push Ugbo further down the centre forward pecking order at Cardiff.

Should that happen, it would no doubt be a considerable blow for Ugbo and his own prospects going forward.

At 25-years-old, Ugbo is at the stage of his career where he is ought to be at his peak, and will therefore want to play as much as possible to get the most out of that position he is now in.

Indeed, the striker will also no doubt be keen to make the most out of this loan, so he can kick on from that by convincing a club, be that Troyes or another side, to give him a chance on a longer-term basis, so he can maximise the returns he gets on his career.

However, it will be hard for him to get the experience, or catch the eye in that manner, if he finds himself sliding further down the pecking order, and struggling even more for game time at Cardiff, if Moore does indeed return to the club at the turn of the year.

As a result, while many at Cardiff City may be rather excited by the latest comments and indiciations around Moore's future, for Ugbo himself, you these updates are more likely to provide some further uncertainty around his own situation in the Welsh capital.