Reading dropped points once again on Tuesday evening as they drew 1-1 with Bristol Rovers.

Having a game in hand over the likes of Cheltenham Town and Fleetwood coming into that game, they would have been keen to secure three points to boost their survival hopes.

And it looked as though they were on course for three points when Sam Smith slammed the ball past Matthew Cox in the 40th minute to give the hosts the lead.

This was a much-needed boost for them amid their poor form in the league - and they went into the interval 1-0 up.

Despite their form, the home team may have fancied their chances of taking three points from this game, with Rovers making errors at the back and the visitors still managerless, with Andy Mangan taking charge temporarily.

But some poor defending allowed Chris Martin to lift the ball over David Button after some good play on the left-hand side.

There was no shortage of commitment from the Royals during that game, but there was a real lack of quality and very few positives can be taken from that game.

What positives could Reading FC take from the Bristol Rovers game?

The good thing for the hosts is the fact they didn't lose.

They needed three points desperately, especially with a further points deduction potentially on the horizon, but many fans were convinced that the Berkshire side would go on to lose the game after the away side equalised.

The fact the hosts set up with a 4-3-3 formation is another positive - because it's clear the 4-2-2-2 doesn't work - especially away from home.

But the best bit about the game from the Royals' point of view is the fact Smith was able to get his first goal for the club since returning to the Select Car Leasing Stadium during the summer.

Could Sam Smith's goal against Bristol Rovers be a season-changing moment for Reading FC?

He took his goal superbly, showing a clinical edge that Ruben Selles' side have been missing so far this season.

Dom Ballard, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Caylan Vickers are all talented players - but having an experienced forward who has proved himself in this division before is a real bonus - especially when there are so many inexperienced players after recruiting quite a few youngsters during the summer.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

The Berkshire side do have some of the ingredients needed to keep themselves afloat in League One, with David Button a capable keeper when in good form, Nelson Abbey able to be a major contributor in defence as well as Sam Hutchinson, who can protect the back four.

Further up the pitch, Lewis Wing has been influential in recent games and they have some talented attacking midfielders including Ben Elliott and Mamadi Camara.

The likes of Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez have been disappointing this term - but Elliott and Camara can compensate for that and with this in mind, you feel Smith could be the final part of the jigsaw.

Perhaps this isn't the case - because Selles hasn't shown that he's capable of managing the Royals effectively up until this point.

But with the ex-Southampton boss now having a prolific and experienced forward at his disposal, that could help to save his job.

Not only did Smith score on Tuesday - but he also showed real strength against physical defenders, an ability to play up top on his own and also never stopped running.

But it's his goal that could help to give him confidence and get into a rhythm.

He has the necessary ingredients to be a real asset this season - and he could help to turn things around at the SCL Stadium - even though relegation looks likely.