“One big issue that WBA need to sort is..” – Carlos Corberan facing crucial West Brom period amid push for play-offs: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Can Carlos Corberan deliver West Brom to a play-off finish this season?

That is the question on today’s verdict debate as we ponder whether the Baggies, who are currently situated in 10th place, can break into top six.

We discuss…..

Adam Jones

They need to get back to basics.

Having Jed Wallace on the right and John Swift in the centre is a no-brainer considering the strengths of the duo, with the former able to deliver excellent crosses and the latter able to control games when he’s on top form.

Considering the strength of their squad, you would certainly back the Baggies to force their way into the top six, although it remains to be seen how they cope with these expectations.

How they deal with this pressure could determine whether they finish in the play-offs – and they will also need to be lucky in terms of injuries.

Consistency will also be key and with Albion showing consistency during the early stages of Corberan’s reign, you just feel they will sneak into sixth place despite the competition there is for those four play-off spots.

Just five points adrift of the top six, they still have plenty of time to get themselves back in the mix but key players like Swift, Wallace and Daryl Dike will need to step up to the plate, especially the latter considering the lack of forward options they have.

Josh Cole

While West Brom have improved dramatically since making the call to hand over the reins to Carlos Corberan, it would not be at all surprising if they fall short in their bid for a play-off place later this year.

One of the key issues that Albion will need to overcome if they are to remain in contention for a top-six finish is a lack of goals from their strikers.

Brandon Thomas-Asante has only managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in the Championship this season while Daryl Dike has only scored three goals at this level for the Baggies.

Unless these two players step up their performance levels, West Brom will be preparing for another season in the second-tier this summer with Corberan at the helm.

Sam Rourke

Three losses in their last six has knocked the Corberan renaissance at West Brom back down to earth somewhat.

However, the Baggies are still firmly play-off contenders and sit just five points away from sixth place, albeit there are a plethora of clubs in a similar boat all vying for the coveted play-off spots this season.

One big issue that WBA need to sort is the lack of goals from their forward players.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, Daryl Dike and Karlan Grant have struggled to become regular sources of goals this term with players like Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana having to step up.

I do also worry for them in the goalkeeping department this season also, they’ve fluctuated between different keepers this term with there still no being a clear number one first choice… It’s the bedrock of any team and WBA still are lacking it, which could make all the difference.

My gut feeling says they may just miss out.