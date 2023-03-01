“One big barrier” – Has West Brom man already justified his early 2022 transfer fee? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Daryl Dike joined West Brom from Orlando City during the 2022 January transfer window, arriving for a fee in the excess of £7 million.

Despite the second half of last season and the opening exchanges of this season being hampered by injury, the 22-year-old has been fit and available for the last four months and is finally kicking on.

Featuring 15 times in the league thus far, which includes eight starting XI appearances, Dike has netted five goals and provided a further assist.

As per a report from The Athletic, Dike’s return to form and fitness has put him “firmly in contention for a recall” to the USMNT ahead of CONCACAF Nations League fixtures against Grenada and El Salvador later this month.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the American striker and whether or not he has already justified his early 2022 transfer fee…

Billy Mulley

I think he is building towards justifying the fee that was paid last year but there is one big barrier that is preventing me from saying a conclusive yes.

The fact that he has really struggled with fitness is a slight concern, however, he is fit and firing at the moment and he will be hoping that he can remain available for what remains of the season.

The explosive, athletic forward has all the desired attributes to take the Championship by storm, whilst he also comes with an incredibly high ceiling and has even more room to improve.

A player who has what it takes to play and thrive in the Premier League, he will be focussing on remaining fit for an important part of the season.

Should he do exactly that, then his valuation will undoubtedly rise to at least an eight-figure fee.

Alfie Burns

t’s probably the case that Dike hasn’t yet justified his price-tag but that’s not to say he won’t.

The USMNT striker has had so many injury problems that have directly impacted how many games he’s been able to play consistently.

Yet, when he has played he’s shown that he can be the handful he is – Middlesbrough at the weekend being a real example.

More of that and he will justify what West Brom have paid. He’s just not quite there yet, through no direct fault of his own.

Sam Rourke

He’s slowly but surely on the way to justifying it in my eyes.

You have to remember that Dike has had a tough time of it injury wise since his arrival at the Hawthorns so has struggled to get consistent game-time at the club, and it’s something that will have hampered his progress.

However with Dike now back to full fitness we could really see him kick on if Corberan puts his faith in the USA forward.

Five goals and one assist in 15 Championship appearances is a relatively healthy return given his injury struggles so give him time.

Dike is still only 22 and is likely still adapting to the rigours and demands of English football but with a little time and patience, Dike really does have the world at his feet.