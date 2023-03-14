Once promotion is secured, reaching agreement with 29-year-old must be a priority for Sheffield Wednesday: Opinion

Nobody at Sheffield Wednesday will admit it just yet, but Darren Moore’s men are sure to be playing in the Championship next season.

Given their size and history, it really isn’t good enough that they’re in the third tier but they’ve found out that reputation counts for nothing at this level.

Therefore, Moore and the players deserve huge credit, because not only are they going up, they’re doing it in style. Wednesday are on a club-record unbeaten run and whether they need to grind out a 1-0, like they did at Portsmouth last time out, or blow teams away, they can do it all.

With that in mind, you’re reluctant to single out individuals because it really is a team effort at Hillsborough.

However, there’s no denying that Josh Windass is central to what the team do in the final third and with his deal effectively expiring in 2024 due to the one-year option the club have, they need to offer him a new contract in the summer.

The 29-year-old has regularly been linked with a move away but he has remained at Wednesday and has shown his class this season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in 31 league games.

That’s a very impressive return and with Windass also capable of playing in a few different attacking roles, he’s sure to be a firm favourite of Moore.

Crucially though, he has also shown he is a player who can play at a higher level and he will remain important if, or when, Wednesday are in the Championship.

Much like Sunderland, who won promotion from League One last season, the aim for the Owls won’t be simply to make sure they finish 21st should they go up. Of course, there needs to be realistic expectations but the point is that Wednesday will look to keep progressing.

So, it could be a tough summer for Moore in terms of reshaping the squad but Windass is going to be part of his plans.

The former Rangers man has had a decent career so far but there has been a sense he wasn’t becoming the player he had the potential to be.

Yet, Windass appears to have matured and that, combined with more luck on the injury front, is enabling him to thrive.

The forward can link play, beat his man and has found a clinical edge in front of goal. So, whilst the summer may be focused on incomings, securing Windass on a longer deal could be the best business that Wednesday do once promotion is confirmed.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.