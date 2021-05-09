‘Once a Bluebird always a Bluebird’ – Cardiff player pens message to fans as he confirms departure

Junior Hoilett has confirmed his departure from Cardiff City this summer after nearly five years at the club.

The Canada international has been a Bluebird since October 2016 when Neil Warnock brought him in as a free agent, and in the 2017-18 campaign he fired in nine Championship goals to help the club return to the Premier League.

He was a regular performer the following campaign in the Premier League and last season he tried his best to try and get the club back there with seven goals, only to falter in the play-offs to Fulham in the semi-finals.

This season has been a bit tougher for the 30-year-old though – he was on and off the bench under Neil Harris and when Mick McCarthy came in in January, Hoilett played 50 minutes against Barnsley and was not seen again on the pitch, with the manager deciding to switch to a wing-back formation that saw no room for the Canadian.

It has seemed inevitable for months due to his lack of playing time that the winger would leave, but it’s a bittersweet moment for Hoilett who has penned a message to the fans, staff and players on social media after confirming his departure.

It’s been a pleasure to call Cardiff my home for the past 5 years, I experienced some beautiful moments and created unforgettable memories through out the years.Firstly I want to thank the fans for the fantastic support they show the team and I since day one it’s been unreal(1/3) pic.twitter.com/OJcpcxjYAo — Junior Hoilett (@jnrhoilett) May 9, 2021

Thanks to all the staff that helped me day in day out behind the scenes through out the years it never goes unnoticed. To my teammates my brothers it’s been a joy working alongside each and everyone through out the years(2/3) pic.twitter.com/5W97NkmgX7 — Junior Hoilett (@jnrhoilett) May 9, 2021

This game blesses us to meet and create friendships that will last a life time. It saddens me it has to come to an end but it’s nothing but LOVE on this side 💙 Once a Bluebird always a Bluebird. Thank You #CityAsOne (3/3) pic.twitter.com/47ClOZUXkt — Junior Hoilett (@jnrhoilett) May 9, 2021

The Verdict

It is understandable as to why Cardiff have let Hoilett go considering he was probably on a decent wage, and for most of McCarthy’s time at the club so far the team have played well enough without needing to use Hoilett.

He’s definitely made a fantastic contribution to the Bluebirds though over the years with his goals and he got to play in the Premier League with them after being one of the key men to get them there in the first place.

Being just 30 years old, Hoilett will feel like he’s still got a lot left to offer and who knows – he could be lining up against Cardiff and McCarthy next season looking to prove a point.