James McAtee has issued a message to Sheffield United supporters following the conclusion of the Championship season on Monday.

The Manchester City loanee has potentially played his final game for the club as he returns to the Premier League side following the end of his loan spell at Bramall Lane.

The 20-year-old capped off a successful loan stint by scoring what was ultimately the winning goal in United’s 2-1 victory over Birmingham City.

The strike was his ninth of the season, with the midfielder becoming an important figure in the team during his time with the club.

Does James McAtee have a future with Sheffield United?

There is plenty of speculation surrounding the future of McAtee and it remains unclear where he will ply his trade next season.

Following the win over the Blues, he posted to social media his thanks to the Sheffield United fans for their support during his time with the club, as well as showing his gratitude to the club’s staff and his teammates.

“Happy to score on the last game of the season,” wrote McAtee, via Instagram.

“Big thanks to my teammates, staff and to the fans for treating me like family.

“Once a blade…”

Paul Heckingbottom’s side secured automatic promotion to the Premier League with multiple games still to play.

The victory over Birmingham capped off an excellent season for the Blades, who will now be preparing for life back in the top flight after two campaigns in the second tier.

Meanwhile, McAtee will return to the Etihad where a decision will need to be made regarding his future given the level of speculation that is currently surrounding him.

Should McAtee leave Manchester City?

The midfielder has excelled in the Championship and now looks ready to take the step up to the Premier League.

This loan spell has been quite successful and has allowed him to develop his talent over the course of the season.

A move back to Sheffield United could make a lot of sense given how well he has done at Bramall Lane and how it would help him settle in at a new club if he’s already spent time there.

Man City do not have the best track record of promoting youth talent into the first team, with only Phil Foden emerging as a regular in Pep Guardiola’s side in recent years.

So that could mean a move away from the Etihad is his best move this summer.