“On the way to being a Premier League footballer” – Fulham eye Derby County transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series

Fulham have joined the race for Derby County winger Malcolm Ebiowei, according to a report from The Sun.

The 18-year-old’s contract at Pride Park expires next month and there are a host of clubs said to be interested, including Leeds United, Tottenham, and the Craven Cottage outfit.

But would he be a good signing for Fulham? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

Malcolm Ebiowei needs to have the right people around him at this time, to ensure that the best club for his development is chosen this summer.

Ten league starts in senior football is such a small sample size to try and judge where he should go, however, it has been made abundantly clear in his performances, that the 18-year-old is a capable Championship winger.

Therefore, if the Cottagers sign him this summer, it should be with the view to loaning him to the second tier next season.

Ebiowei is not Premier League ready just yet, he is still too raw and would not be suited to a team that could have as little of the ball as Fulham may have next season.

But long term it would be a great coup and regular game time in the Championship should be the priority next term.

George Dagless

He’s obviously a bright talent but I would say he has to be considered one for the future rather than one that’s going to come into Fulham’s attacking line-up from next season in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites have some top attacking players in their ranks and so it’s difficult to obviously see Ebiowei moving one of them out of the side at the moment.

Even so, he clearly has lots of talent and I think he is on the way to being a Premier League footballer, so Fulham appear wise to be getting this one lined up.

There is competition for him, though, so we’ll have to see who actually gets him in.

Alfie Burns

In the short-term it’s probably not a signing that Fulham need to be putting too much focus on.

Heading back into the Premier League, their recruitment is going to be absolutely vital and there’s going to have to be a heavy focus on making sure they are equipped to survive.

That being said, Ebiowei wouldn’t be a bad signing at all, he’s showing some excellent traits at Derby and has some really good moments in the final third despite his tender age.

In the long-term he’d be a great coup for Fulham, it just can’t be a priority signing that sees them miss out on others.

If it came to a point where Fulham had done what they needed to do and Ebiowei was still available, you’d be saying 100%.

However, with where Fulham’s priority should be and the other clubs interested, they might well miss out.