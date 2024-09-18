This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth have not won any of their opening five fixtures in the Championship this season.

Pompey gained promotion to the second division by clinching the League One title last year, returning to the second division for the first time since 2012.

However, it has been a difficult start to the new term, with the team yet to score their first win after five games.

John Mousinho will be hoping that his side can get up and running soon, but the longer this winless run goes on the more likely he is to come under pressure to get results.

Portsmouth have drawn three of their games so far, but suffered two defeats in a row in their last two fixtures.

John Mousinho pressure verdict

When asked whether Mousinho will be under pressure to get results soon, FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis dismissed the idea that he could lose his job at the club.

He believes that the difficult fixture list can explain the slow start, and that he has faith in the manager to keep the team on the right track.

“I think John Mousinho couldn’t be further away from feeling any sort of pressure here at Portsmouth,” Ioannidis told Football League World.

Related Josh Murphy delivers message to Portsmouth FC supporters after West Brom loss Murphy took to Instagram to connect with Pompey fans after their defeat to West Brom

“He’s quite literally the reason we are back in the Championship, and on paper we have had probably the toughest opening few fixtures compared to any other side in the division.

“We always knew it was going to be a really tough start, we’ve had some pretty good performances so far, some good results, some other not so good results.

“But it is about sticking to the plan.

“There is no pressure on Mousinho as of now, and there won’t be for a while.

“We are on the right track.

“There are easier games coming up, especially from October onwards, and in Mousinho we trust.”

Portsmouth league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 17th) Team P GD Pts 19 Luton Town 5 -4 4 20 Sheffield Wednesday 5 -5 4 21 Preston North End 5 -6 4 22 Hull City 5 -4 3 23 Portsmouth 5 -5 3 24 Cardiff City 5 -10 1

Portsmouth fell into the relegation zone with their defeat at the weekend, losing 3-0 to West Brom at home, leaving them 23rd in the table.

The Baggies are the current league leaders following the win, highlighting how tough Pompey’s start to the campaign has been.

Mousinho’s side have faced Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and the recently-relegated Luton Town.

Up next for Portsmouth is a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on 21 September.

Mousinho will be given plenty of time at Portsmouth

It would be a real surprise if Portsmouth made any drastic decisions this close to the start of the season.

Their fixture list has been tough, and they’ve still managed some good results despite that.

Supporters would obviously love for their team to win, and that victory will come, but some patience in the next couple of weeks might still be needed.

As long as the gap to safety doesn’t get too big in the next few weeks, then Portsmouth shouldn’t be sweating being in the relegation zone at such an early stage of the campaign.