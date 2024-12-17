This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

The Stoke City hierarchy have been urged to stick with current head coach Narcis Pelach and hand him a January transfer window to improve his squad, amid significant fan unrest over his three month stint in charge in Staffordshire.

Following a summer rebuild under Steven Schumacher, which saw 10 new players arrive at the Bet365 Stadium whilst 13 departed, the Liverpudlian was dismissed just five games into the Championship season, and was swiftly replaced by Norwich City assistant coach Narcis Pelach.

However, across the first 16 matches of the Spaniard's tenure in the Potteries, his new side have only emerged victorious on three occasions, with the last of those successes coming in the form of a 2-0 victory at Blackburn Rovers on November 6.

Consistency and continuity are two themes which have largely bypassed the North Staffordshire outfit ever since their fall into the second tier back in 2018, with Pelach currently the sixth permanent manager in such a timeframe.

Saturday's 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Cardiff City did very little to change the mood among sections of supporters, so FLW asked our Potters fan pundit, Sam Harrison, for his thoughts on the club's current managerial predicament.

Stoke City urged to stick with Narcis Pelach and give him January transfer window to improve squad

Whilst FLW fan pundit Sam states that he is just about on the side of allowing the 36-year-old to prove his doubters wrong and having the opportunity to mould the squad into his own in the January transfer window, the concerns of other supporters are completely understandable.

"I think with Narcis Pelach, it's definitely one where you can see either side in terms of people wanting him sacked and giving him the January window and sticking with him until the end of the season," Harrison told Football League World.

"Are there improvements? We'll obviously find out from there.

"It's very, very difficult right now, because you look at it, he's come in and had 16 games, you compare that to Schumacher and his win percentage is nowhere near.

"It's tough to say, 'don't sack him, things are going to get better', but there isn't a huge amount to back that up with.

"I think recent performances - even Narcis Pelach said it - have not been good enough.

"Whether that be the players, their performances or how the games have gone. It’s one where we're in December, and how the season's gone, it's one that's out of the ordinary.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 16/12/24) Team P GD Points 17 Stoke City 21 -5 22 18 Queens Park Rangers 21 -6 22 19 Luton Town 21 -14 22 20 Oxford United 20 -12 18 21 Cardiff City 20 -13 18 22 Portsmouth 19 -13 17

"I think the way Schumacher was sacked and the timing of it, and then Pelach coming in and not being able to get us up the table, it's always one where you're going to be looking at that decision."

And despite some attractive names being on the job market right now, such is the managerial merry go round at this time of year, Sam believes that Pelach deserves a transfer window to at least try and add his own new faces to what he's currently got at his disposal.

"For me, you have to stick with him," Sam added.

"Because, you sack him, and then bring someone in who doesn't get results, it feels like you just keep going (in the same pattern)."

"On the other side, you could bring in someone like Mark Robins who has experience in the Championship, and if they turn the tables, a sacking would be approved.

"For me, I am on the fence but leaning towards sticking with him, seeing if there is an improvement and what the difference is in January, who stays? Who leaves? What players is he just having to use right now and won't come January?"

"Right now, it is very tough to call, I must admit. But, I am probably leaning towards sticking with Narcis Pelach until the end of the season."

January transfer window could be pivotal in deciding Narcis Pelach's Stoke City fortunes

After such a poor start to his reign at the club, which was echoed by a stat ahead of the recent 2-1 defeat to Luton Town that Pelach's win percentage is worse than both Alex Neil and the aforementioned Schumacher, the division among supporters comes as no surprise.

What makes this situation extremely tough is that Sporting Director, Jon Walters, came under scrutiny for not affording Schumacher ample time after just his second transfer window to improve the club's performance, especially as they were sitting in 13th position after just five games.

After the draw on Saturday, Pelach remained confident in his ability to turn the tide, stating to the Stoke Sentinel: "I'm confident about this. I'm not showing frustration by the way, I'm angry.

"I'm disappointed with the performance, I'm angry. I take responsibility for this, when it happens, it's my responsibility. It's down to me. I make the decisions, I'm the one taking training, I'm the one speaking to the team, I'm the one deciding everything.

"It's not frustration. I will work as much as I can, I'll do as much as I can and frustration is a big word. I believe I can turn this around, of course, I've been in worse positions in my life than this, it's not a problem."

There is logic in both camps, as Pelach's side have only shown their full capabilities on a handful of occasions, but the 36-year-old is yet to have the opportunity to acquire some of his transfer targets.

If performances were to continue in such a vein after January investment, then the Coates family and Walters could be forced into making yet another change in order to progress the club forward after years of stagnation.