EFL pundit Carlton Palmer expects Plymouth Argyle to bounce back from their EFL Trophy final disappointment and beat Morecambe this weekend.

Steven Schumacher's suffered Wembley heartbreak last weekend as League One rivals Bolton Wanderers smashed them 4-0 but they need to bounce back instantly, with two games over the next four days.

Who do Plymouth Argyle play over Easter Weekend?

Argyle return to League One action away against relegation-threatened Morecambe, who have taken just two points from their last six games, on Friday.

On Easter Monday, they face mid-table Lincoln City at Home Park. The Imps aren't to be underestimated - as their 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the weekend shows.

That result helped the Owls move back to the top of the table but second-placed Plymouth are level on points and now have a game in hand over the leaders. Ipswich Town, a point back in third, and Barnsley, three points further behind in fourth, are also in the race for the automatic promotion places.

Can Plymouth Argyle bounce back from Wembley heartbreak?

The worry for the Pilgrims is that their EFL Trophy disappointment impacts their League One form but Palmer has told FLW that, much to the disappointment of Wednesday, Ipswich, and Barnsley, they will bounce back with a victory against Morecambe.

"It's always difficult to predict how a team will react to a disappointing result and especially in a cup final," he admitted.

"Beaten by someone from the same league when they were expected to win, it was a very difficult result for Plymouth but in the league they're in fine form - two defeats and four wins in their last six games.

"Their next fixture is against Morecambe, who have not won in six - losing four and drawing twice - so I'd expect Plymouth to bounce back with a win. That's what a good side would do.

"They're on the cusp of gaining automatic promotion. I do expect them to bounce back as disappointing the result against Bolton was. They'll win against Morecambe."

How have Plymouth Argyle reacted to disappointment this season?

There is certainly precedent for Argyle bouncing back.

Schumacher's side have lost by sizeable scorelines at times this season but they have responded to the majority of those defeats - including 5-1 v Charlton Athletic, 5-2 v Peterborough United, and 3-0 v Barnsley - with victories.

With two games across the Easter Weekend and the top two race so tight, Plymouth simply cannot afford to let the cup disappointment impact their league form.