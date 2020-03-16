On paper, this surely is Birmingham City’s strongest XI – Thoughts?

Since opting to appoint Pep Clotet as their head coach following the departure of Garry Monk last summer, Birmingham City have experienced a mixed amount of success in the Championship.

Currently 16th in the second-tier standings, the Blues will be looking to achieve a positive end to the year when the campaign eventually resumes.

Having recently embarked on a 10-game unbeaten league run, Birmingham were brought back down to earth earlier this month by Reading at St Andrew’s as Mark Bowen’s side sealed a 3-1 victory on their travels.

Whilst Clotet has been able to aide the development of Jude Bellingham and Jake Clarke-Salter in recent months, he is unlikely to guide Birmingham to a late push for the play-offs as his are nine points adrift of the top-six with nine games left to play.

Here, we take a look at what we believe is the Blues’ strongest starting eleven on paper.

Do you agree?

Given that Birmingham have arguably been at their best this season when utilising the 4-4-2 formation, we have opted to go with this particular set-up.

Despite briefly losing his place in-between the sticks to Connal Trueman following a drop-off in performance levels, Lee Camp has experienced a renaissance in recent months and thus ought to be the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Kristian Pedersen and Maxime Colin occupy the full-back roles whilst Marc Roberts is accompanied in the heart of defence by Jake Clarke Salter.

Although he initially struggled to force his way into Clotet’s starting eleven after joining the club on loan from Chelsea, Clarke-Salter has been very impressive during the 18 appearances that he has made this season and thus edges out fellow centre-back Harlee Dean.

Whilst he is also capable of playing in central midfield, Bellingham has illustrated some real signs of promise on the left-hand side of midfield this season which is why we have decided to include him in this particular role.

Jeremie Bela features on the right-hand side of midfield with Gary Gardner and Ivan Sunjic occupying central positions for Birmingham.

Lukas Jutkiewicz is accompanied by Scott Hogan, who has scored seven goals in eight league appearances since his temporary switch from Aston Villa in January, up-front in a two-striker formation.