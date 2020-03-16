On paper, this is surely Stoke City’s strongest XI – Thoughts?

Currently sitting just three points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship, Stoke City are seemingly pushing away from falling into League One this term, with Michael O’Neill having greatly improved the team’s performances of late.

Possessing a squad filled with experience and talent to boot, a lot more will have been expected of the Potters this term, with many at board room level probably left scratching their heads over what has gone wrong for the Stoke-on-Trent side over the past few months.

After bringing a host of new recruits during the summer transfer window, Nathan Jones was seen as the man to take the club back to the promised land of the Premier League.

However things quickly turned sour for the former Luton Town man in November after his charges largely failed to adapt to his tactical demands, thus leading to O’Neill coming in as a direct replacement for Jones.

Given the embarrassment of riches that the Northern Irishman has at his disposal, we have put together what we feel is the strongest side that Stoke City can put out on paper down below….

Obviously it is almost impossible to overlook Jack Butland for the spot between the sticks, with the Potters keeper having largely recovered from a poor start to the campaign to lead by example this term.

The back four is largely unchanged from what O’Neill has plucked for in recent games, with the trio of Tommy Smith, Danny Batth and James Chester providing a solid defensive base for the Potters.

Whilst at left back, McClean offers an option who is capable of getting forward quickly to support attacks, whilst he also possesses the ability to track back when possession is lost.

In midfield it was a straight forward selection, with Joe Allen and Sam Clucas having arguably been the squad’s most consistent performers this term, thus making them amongst the first names on the team sheet at the Bet365 Stadium.

Allen offers a superb option for deep-lying playmaker, whilst Clucas is well versed in the art of acting as a box-to box midfield player.

In the final third, a front two of Sam Vokes and Tyrese Campbell are supported by inside forwards Nick Powell and Tom Ince, with both attacking midfield players having the licence to roam from their starting positions throughout the game.

The front two’s skill sets should ideally compliment each other quite well, with Vokes acting more of a target man that holds the play up for his teammates, whilst Campbell, like Ince and Powell has the licence to roam and make runs in behind the opposition backline.