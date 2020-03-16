On paper, this is surely Nottingham Forest’s strongest XI – Thoughts?

It’s now a time of reflection for all concerned with Nottingham Forest, as the club face a few weeks off due to the EFL’s suspension of matches.

All fixtures have been delayed until April the 3rd at the earliest, leaving the remainder of the 2019/20 season up in the air.

Forest sit in a really promising position heading into the final nine games of the league campaign, although recent results have seen them slip 10 points away from the automatic promotion spots.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side still sit five points ahead of seventh place, but the absences of Tiago Silva and Samba Sow have proved to be big blows.

These next few weeks, both players will be looking to make a full recovery from their spells on the sidelines, as they look to reclaim their places in Lamouchi’s starting side.

What is Forest’s strongest team on paper, though? Here, we take a look at what we feel is their strongest possible line-up…

Starting off in goal, and there really is no arguments to be had. Brice Samba has been a remarkable signing for the Reds, with the Congolese shot-stopper keeping 14 clean sheets in a total of 35 games this term.

The usual back-line of Matty Cash, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Yuri Ribeiro feature here, with all four of those players helping the Reds boast a decent defensive record.

Moving into midfield is where things start to get interesting, as Lamouchi has so many options to choose from the middle of the park.

Ben Watson has started in every single one of Forest’s 37 Championship matches this term, and the experienced midfielder adds steel and a real anchor to the midfield.

Alongside him should be Sow, who has lost only one game when wearing a Garibaldi shirt since arriving from Dynamo Moscow in the summer, and they really do miss him when he is ruled out of action.

Whilst Joao Carvalho is adored by a number of Forest fans, Tiago Silva has been much more consistent during his time on Trentside, and he starts in a more advanced midfield role here.

On the flanks, Joe Lolley starts on the right whilst unsung hero Sammy Ameobi starts on the left – the winger has turned out to be a shrewd signing since joining from Bolton in the summer.

And starting off from where we left off, there can be no complaints about this one. Lewis Grabban leads the line, having scored 17 goals so far this season, matching last season’s tally.