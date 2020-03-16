On paper, this is surely Derby County’s strongest XI – Thoughts?

Derby County are pushing for a late play-off place after a good run of form since the turn of 2020, but what is Phillip Cocu’s best starting eleven on paper?

Dutch boss Cocu has had it all to do this season at Pride Park, having been hauled in to rebuild the Derby side after their play-off final defeat to Aston Villa last season.

A relatively inconsistent first six months of the season saw Derby struggle to get themselves out of the bottom regions of the Championship table, but performances have improved since the new year and the Rams are now pushing for a late play-off place.

Much of Derby’s recent success has been down to the arrival of Wayne Rooney, who came signed on a free transfer in January – but a number of players have improved their individual efforts in the meantime.

Martyn Waghorn and Tom Lawrence and notably two of those players, being key to Derby’s recent results – but do they have a place in Cocu’s best eleven?

Take part in our latest Rams quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Derby have conceded higher or lower goals than seventh placed Bristol City? Higher Lower

In between the sticks, Derby have been struggling to find a regular and consistent number one, having selected both Kelle Roos and Ben Hamer at different stages of the season.

Roos, who had a good season under Frank Lampard last term – started the season in poor form, but with Hamer set to end his loan spell this summer – the Dutchman has to be the best option in goal.

The back four has chopped and changed this season, but at full-back – Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe look comfortable.

Lowe has had to battle for his position with the likes of Craig Forsyth and Scott Malone this season, but the youngster has done well on the left side of Cocu’s defence.

At centre-back, Matt Clarke is the preferred option to veteran defender Curtis Davies – but the defender will end his time at Pride Park in the summer when his loan spell finishes.

Alongside Clarke, Andre Wisdom has done a superb job an it seems Cocu is more than happy for him to play in a central area.

Kristian Bielik is a massive loss to Derby through injury, but he does make their best XI on paper.

The Polish midfielder is capable of playing at centre-back, which may be the case when he returns from injury, but he can also provide a key defensive option ahead of the back four.

Ahead of Bielik, Rooney and Duane Holmes make up the central midfield areas with the latter being one of the most impressive Derby players this season.

Rooney’s deeper role allows him to create for the likes of Tom Lawrence and Martyn Waghorn on the flanks, whilst Chris Martin’s recent form and experience puts him in the lone striker role.