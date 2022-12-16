“On one condition” – Can Burnley land permanent Ian Maatsen transfer from Chelsea next summer? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ian Maatsen has spoken out on the possibility of a permanent switch to Burnley from Chelsea at the end of the season.

Currently on loan with the Clarets, when asked about whether that move could be made permanent in the future, the 20-year-old told LancsLive: “Yeah, we will see after the season finishes what I will do and what the options are.”

“I am still keeping my options open but time will tell us.”

With those comments in mind and Maatsen not ruling out the move, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed whether or not this is a deal Burnley could potentially get done next summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think the timing could be right for Burnley to strike a deal next summer depending on one condition.

That is of course that they are playing Premier League football.

Maatsen has shown he is more than capable at Championship level and I’d be amazed if he’s playing second tier football next campaign.

Indeed, then, if Burnley go up and there is no clear path to the team at Chelsea, with one year left on his Blues contract, the club could decide to cash in on Maatsen, with Burnley surely interested buyers if he continues to perform how he has done for the team.

So yes, if Burnley get promoted, I do think they would stand a chance at landing Maatsen permanently next summer.

Josh Cole

If Burnley are able to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next year, they could use the financial boost that they will be in line to receive to seal a deal for Maatsen.

During his two separate loan spells in the Championship, the defender has managed to demonstrate that he is more than capable of competing at this level and thus may now be ready to make the step up the top-flight.

Since making a temporary switch to Turf Moor, Maatsen has provided six direct goal contributions in the second-tier and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.92.

Unlikely to force his way into contention for a starting role at Chelsea due to the presence of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, a permanent move to Burnley may be exactly what the Dutchman needs at this stage of his career.

Justin Peach

Maatsen has been terrific for the last 18 months in his loan spells at Coventry and now Burnley.

He’s shown that he can perform at a high level consistently and will no doubt be looking to make the next step in his career soon. However, with Chelsea having more experienced options at left wing-back in Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, it might make sense for Maatsen to depart in the summer.

That could open the door for Burnley should the deal be right. We saw with Djed Spence and Nottingham Forest that any deal with a young successful loanee has to be right for the buying club and if it isn’t, it’s easy to walk away.

With Maatsen, Burnley should explore the option of buying Maatsen but should the deal not be right financially, they can look elsewhere.