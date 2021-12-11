Sheffield United loanee Conor Hourihane has suggested that he would be open to moving permanently to Bramall Lane with him accepting his Aston Villa career is likely to be over now.

Hourihane was allowed to leave Aston Villa on another loan spell in the summer, after he had enjoyed a successful spell with Swansea City to help them reach the Championship play-off final last term. The midfielder struggled for regular game time under Slavisa Jokanovic, but Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment as manager has changed his situation with the Blades.

The experienced midfielder has started both of Heckingbottom’s first two games in charge against Bristol City and Cardiff City and he has played a key role in the Blades securing back-to-back wins. He is a player that Sheffield United’s new permanent boss knows well with the pair having enjoyed success together at Barnsley.

Steven Gerrard’s arrival at Aston Villa might have given Hourihane a new chance to come back into the fold at Villa Park. However, considering the midfield talent available to the Premier League club, it is going to be very difficult for him to ever go back to his parent club and re-establish himself in the side.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Hourihane accepted that his Villa career is probably over now and he admitted he will be looking for a new club in the summer. He insisted that he would be open to making a permanent switch to Bramall Lane.

He said: “Yeah for sure (would be open to permanent move), without a doubt. Never write it off.

“I am going to be a free agent in the summer, so I can’t be too picky. It’s got off to a great start and I know Hecky very well, so let’s see how it pans out over the next few months.

“I have probably accepted it (Villa future) if I am being honest.

“I am old enough and wise enough to know what direction they are going in and what direction I might be going in. They are a club with a lot of money and going to invest heavily. That was one of the reasons why I was allowed to go out on loan.

“I have nothing but high praise for that football club. It’s an amazing club. I have had a great four-and-half-years there and it was one of the best decisions of my career to go there.

“Would I love to go back there and keep playing? Of course. They are in the Premier League and flying high, but such is life I will take the fond memories away from it and going back there probably won’t be an option.

“That chapter is probably closed.”

The verdict

A few weeks ago, the chances of the Blades even wanting to sign Hourihane up on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell seemed to be slim. That came with the midfielder having failed to fully convince Jokanovic over his qualities and he was more often than not limited to having to sit on the bench and wait for his chance.

Hourihane is a player with undoubted quality at Championship level, so it did seem a surprise that he was not able to do more under Jokanovic. However, Heckingbottom can get the best out of him as he did at Barnsley and he has shown faith in him during his first two team selections as permanent manager of the Blades.

Signing him on a permanent deal in the summer would now make a lot of sense for the Blades. That would especially be the case if they were still going to be planning for Championship football next term, and you would expect Heckingbottom to be in conversation with him about a permanent move as the campaign progresses.