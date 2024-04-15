Sheffield United are interested in signing Tottenham centre back Ashley Phillips, who is currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon, who says the Blades are looking to exploit the loan market once the transfer window reopens again in the summer.

Phillips came through the ranks at Plymouth's Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, and impressed during a number of first-team appearances for the Lancashire club last season.

As a result of that, the 18-year-old was then signed by Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

But having not made a senior appearance for Ange Postecoglu's side during the first half of the season, Phillips was loaned out to Plymouth in the January market.

Since making that move, the centre back has become an important player for the Pilgrims, and it now seems as though that is starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

Ashley Phillips club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 14 0 0 Tottenham 0 0 0 Plymouth Argyle 18 0 1 As of 15th April 2024

Sheffield United looking into Ash Phillips deal

According to this latest update, Sheffield United are looking to take advantage of the loan market in the transfer window, ahead of their anticipated relegation to the Premier League.

As a result, one player that they are now said to have looked into is Phillips, amid his impressive form for Plymouth on loan at Home Park so far this season.

Having signed a five-year contract last summer, Phillips' future in North London is secure until the end of the 2027/28 season.

That of course, means that a loan deal would certainly be a lot more likely to happen than a permanent one.

Plymouth still have hope of avoiding relegation

While Sheffield United's relegation to the Championship looks to be all but confirmed, Plymouth do still have hope of avoiding the drop out of the second-tier themselves this season.

Following their excellent win over Leicester City on Friday night, the Pilgrims now sit 18th in the Championship table.

They are four points clear of the relegation zone, with three games of the season still to be played.

Plymouth are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the Bet365 Stadium to face fellow relegation rivals Stoke City, who are of course managed by former Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher.

Phillips a smart target for Sheffield United

It does feel as though the signing of Phillips would be a sensible one for Sheffield United to complete if they can pull it off.

The centre back is extremely highly rated for his age, as proven by his move to one of the country's top clubs when he joined Spurs last summer.

Indeed, he also has plenty of useful experience in the Championship, from his time with both Blackburn and Plymouth.

Having won praise for his efforts at that level with both clubs, it does look as though he would be a solid option for the Blades, if he did indeed make this move.

That is further backed up when you consider the fact that just as Sheffield United currently employ a back three, Phillips has experience in that system from his time with Plymouth over the past few months.

With all that in mind, this does look like a deal that should be well worth pursuing for Sheffield United in the summer, especially if they do indeed suffer relegation to the Championship.