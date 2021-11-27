On-loan Nottingham Forest man’s January prospects become clearer

Watford have the option to recall Philip Zinckernagel from his loan at Nottingham Forest in January, but are unlikely to do so as things stand, according to The Athletic.

Zinckernagel only joined Watford from Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the January transfer window.

But despite helping the club to promotion to the Premier League – scoring once and providing five assists in 20 league games for the Hornets – the winger was still allowed to join Forest on a season-long loan in the summer window.

Since then, the 26-year-old has become something of an important player for Forest, scoring three goals and supplying four assists in 19 league games for the club.

Now however, it seems as though Forest may face a nervous wait when it comes to Zinckernagel’s future in the January window.

According to this latest update, Watford do have the option to recall the winger at the turn of the year, but are unlikely to do so at this stage.

That however, could change if current Watford attackers Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis are called up for the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

The report also states that Forest do not have the option to make Zinckernagel’s move permanent at the end of the season as part of this deal.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be something of a concern to those of a Nottingham Forest persuasion.

Zinckernagel has been a key figure for Forest this season, not least during their recent resurgence since the appointment of Steve Cooper.

As a result, you feel that losing the Dane would be a significant blow if Watford were to recall him, something you could understand them doing given his recent form.

You feel therefore, that Forest may need to start looking at potential replacement for Zinckernagel, then they are at least prepared for any recall clause that the Hornets might trigger here.