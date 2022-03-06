On-loan Nottingham Forest man attracting significant Premier League transfer interest

Both Leeds United and Southampton are interested in signing Nottingham Forest’s on-loan Manchester United midfielder James Garner, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Garner first joined Forest on loan in January last year, before returning to the club during last summer’s transfer window, on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

During his time at The City Ground, the 20-year-old has made 52 appearances in all competitions for Forest, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in that time.

Those performances have helped Forest mount a significant push for the play-offs this season, with Steve Cooper’s side currently ninth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the top six.

Now it seems that Garner’s form in getting the club to that position, is starting to attract plenty of attention from the top-flight of English football.

According to this latest update, Leeds and Southampton are both interested in the 20-year-old, as focus now starts to turn towards the summer transfer window.

Leeds are seemingly particularly interested, with the Elland Road club said to be plotting to move for the midfielder once the market opens.

It is thought that Manchester United would prefer to loan Garner out to a Premier League club next season, rather than sell the player, who is apparently keen to make it at senior level at Old Trafford.

For their part, Forest are reportedly desperate to keep Garner for next season, but they would have to win promotion to the Premier League for that to happen.

The Verdict

It is no surprise that this level of interest is starting to emerge in Garner.

The midfielder has been outstanding throughout his time at The City Ground, even winning praise during their early season struggles under Chris Hughton.

As a result, it does seem as though a move to the Premier League is the obvious next step up for Garner, and it is clear that there are sides willing to give him those chances, with Leeds in particular in need of midfield reinforcement.

That however, is not exactly good news for Forest, with this making it harder for them to retain the 20-year-old’s services, something they would surely want to do given how important he has been for them.