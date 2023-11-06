Highlights Harrison Ashby appreciates the size and challenge of playing against a big team like Sunderland, especially with 10 men. He thanks the fans for their support.

Despite the fierce rivalry between Newcastle and Sunderland, Ashby shows respect for his opposition and focuses on his own performance.

Ashby held his own against Jack Clarke, stopping him from scoring goals. He credits the support from his teammates for the success.

Harrison Ashby impressed at full-back last time out for Swansea, as they earned a draw with Sunderland.

The Swans were up against it from pretty early on in the game after seeing Charlie Patino sent off on the half hour mark.

However, they fought hard to get their point against the Black Cats, despite the Wearsiders dominating possession and having a great deal more chances.

Sunderland are obviously looking to return to the Premier League this year and, despite the Newcastle links as they are his parent club, the size of their north-east rivals was not lost on him when discussing the challenge they faced at the weekend.

Ashby appreciates Sunderland size

“I think like some of the lads have said before [the fans] are like our extra player in there. Even though we had 10 men it feels like we’ve got 11," he said via the Sunderland Echo.

“I think they were literally on it and all I can say is thank you to them. I think they understand the hard work that goes in and playing a big team like Sunderland when you’ve got 10 men to get the draw. A massive thank you to them and we’ll go again.”

Ashby shows respect

It's always nice seeing or hearing a player show respect for their opposition despite some of the ties they have, and it's clear Ashby appreciates both the size of Sunderland as a club and also the task he and his team-mates faced at the weekend - one they stood up to well especially when down to ten men.

There's obviously a fierce north-east rivalry between Newcastle and Sunderland, and hopefully the two sides can meet again and renew those ties.

Ashby, meanwhile, will be focusing on getting the best from himself at Swansea, as he did at the weekend with him keeping in form Jack Clarke quiet.

On that, he said via the Sunderland Echo:

"It’s one of them where before the game you hear all the noise, everyone saying you’ve got to do that, you’ve got to do this. It’s just getting down to what I know best, obviously I’m a right-back, which is one v one defending. I think I held my own and stopped him at what he likes doing best which is scoring goals. I think the lads like the midfielders, the other centre-halves helped me in doing that as well, and forwards.”

Swansea take on Ipswich Town on Saturday before the final international break of the calendar year is ushered in.