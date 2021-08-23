On loan Millwall talent discusses new role at Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United’s Tyler Burey has said being used as a central striker is a learning curve despite impressing in the role early on.

Pools signed the 20-year-old on loan from Millwall in the summer and he has been thrown straight into the mix by manager Dave Challinor.

The Southerner has predominately played as a left-sided winger so far in his short career. Challinor, though, has been playing Burey out of position so far, something the player has admitted is adding to his game.

“It’s me adjusting as a player and just learning because I’m still young so I’ve got to be able to adjust. You can’t just play one position all the time”, Burey said, as reported by the Northern Echo.

“You have to adjust and play elsewhere. For me it’s a good learning curve and I’m also providing an assist or scoring goals so it’s just going very well.

“I am an out and out winger so I’ve been a winger from when I started playing football. I am more of a winger.

“However, I’m doing well playing as a striker so I don’t really mind. I just wanted to do what I can for the team. It’s just more of a learning curve playing as a striker but I don’t mind because I’m doing well.”

Being played as a central striker is something that is completely new to Burey but the young man has took to it well, as he’s already Pools top scorer this season.

Burey continued to display his early form on Saturday when he scored a fantastic solo goal in the club’s 2-0 victory over Walsall. That goal also meant Burey had scored in back to back games for Pools.

Although Challinor will be able to appreciate the time it may take for Burey to transition fully into the position he wants him to play in, the boss still demands high standards.

Burey was subject to criticism from the Pools boss after their defeat to Barrow for his work rate. The player, though, says he’s learning his lessons from the loss at Holker Street.

“He’s very good but he’s got high standards for me so if I’m doing anything wrong, he’s going to be critical of me”, the forward added.

The Verdict

Hartlepool have had a four year absence from the Football League and the fans have felt it. Now they are back they’ll be hoping for a long term stay, not just a League Two pit stop.

For many clubs that will mainly come through good recruitment. The gap between National League to Football League is bigger than most clubs realise and simply put, promoted clubs, granted may have small budgets, will undoubtedly need to invest in their squads.

Hartlepool have been smart here. Their recruitment this summer has been close to excellent and the loan signing of Burey is proving genius by Challinor. Although a winger by trade, he’s been brought in to play as a striker and its already paying off.

If young Burey can maintain his early form and deliver it on a consistent basis, it may just turn out to be a pit stop in League Two for Pools this term but on their journey up the Football League ladder as apposed to sliding back down.