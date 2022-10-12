On-loan Chelsea man sent message by Championship boss over lack of game time

Interim Hull City manager Andy Dawson has paid tribute to the attitude of Xavier Simons, and says the on-loan Chelsea midfielder will get his chance in the first-team soon.

Having come through the youth ranks at Chelsea, Simons has made just one League Cup appearance for the Premier League club to date.

As a result, the midfielder joined Hull on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window, no doubt with the hope of building up his first-team experience with the Championship club.

However, the 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Tigers since the start of the campaign.

Even so, he has featured at youth level, where his approach has seemingly not gone unnoticed, which could set him up for a senior opportunity sooner rather than later.

Speaking to The Hull Daily Mail about Simons and his wait for a chance in the senior side, stand-in Hull boss Dawson said: “I’ve got to say, Xav has been absolutely fantastic in terms of his attitude and his application. Everything he does on a daily basis is top drawer.

“It’s unfortunate for him that he’s come into an area of the field that we’re really strong in, but the one thing we’ve all seen is that he doesn’t sit, he doesn’t sulk. He’s been in the squads but he hasn’t been on the bench in the last few games.”

“He’ll get his chance, he’ll get his opportunity and there will be no one happier than me because that’s what you want to see as a coach.

“The reality is that when you’ve got 20-odd top, top players not everyone can be in in the squad, not everyone can be sub and what we do want to see is people that do it right every single day and when they’re told they’re not in the squad, or they’re not a sub they don’t sit and sulk in the corner.

“Yes, it’s our job to talk to them and explain, we know how difficult it is and I certainly know how difficult it is but long-term, those players get the opportunity.

“So, yes, it’s difficult for him at the moment but is he a top player? Yes. Will he get his opportunity? Yes, I’m sure he will at some point but he’s got to be patient and do the right things, that’s part of being a young footballer and learning the game, the difficult game that we’re in at times.”

Hull currently sit 20th in the Championship standings, having taken 14 points from 13 league games so far this season.

The Verdict

You do feel as though Simons will surely deserve a chance at Hull in the not too distant future.

While there can be no arguing with Dawson’s assessment that there a number of high quality midfielders in the Tigers’ squad, things have still not worked out for them in the Championship this season.

As a result, there is an argument that Hull will have to switch things up at some point, and given he has not been used yet, Simons is someone who could offer them something different.

Indeed, given the attitude Dawson has praised the midfielder for here, it does feel as though he deserves to get a chance sooner rather than later.